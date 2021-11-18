Belmont visits Kennesaw St.

Belmont (2-1) vs. Kennesaw State (2-2)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Kennesaw State both look to put winning streaks together . Each program earned a home victory on Monday. Kennesaw State earned a 117-58 win over Carver College, while Belmont won 95-89 in overtime over Furman.

SUPER SENIORS: Belmont’s Grayson Murphy, Nick Muszynski and Luke Smith have collectively accounted for 47 percent of all Bruins scoring this season.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Owls have averaged 19.3 foul shots per game this season.

