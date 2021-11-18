BG faces Norfolk State

Norfolk State (4-0) vs. Bowling Green (1-2)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green goes up against Norfolk State in an early season matchup. Norfolk State took care of William & Mary by 17 at home on Tuesday, while Bowling Green is coming off of an 89-58 loss at Ohio State on Monday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Daeqwon Plowden, Myron Gordon and Trey Diggs have collectively scored 36 percent of Bowling Green’s points this season. For Norfolk State, Joe Bryant Jr., Kris Bankston and Cahiem Brown have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JOE: Bryant has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 94.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green is ranked 10th in all of Division I with an average of 80 possessions per game.

