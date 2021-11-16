Bieniemy lifts UTEP past Northern New Mexico 88-53

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 17 points as UTEP easily defeated Northern New Mexico 88-53 on Tuesday night.

Tydus Verhoeven had 12 points for UTEP (2-1). Alfred Hollins added 11 points. Souley Boum had 10 points.

Marc Howard Jr. had 14 points for the Eagles. Tyrique Weaver added 12 points.

___

___

