Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|46
|24
|9
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|35
|27
|6
|4
|0
|Ohio St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|30
|12
|6
|2
|0
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|19
|32
|4
|6
|0
|Michigan St.
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|23
|28
|5
|5
|1
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|29
|6
|4
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|18
|6
|3
|0
Michigan St. 2, Ferris St. 0
Michigan 5, Penn St. 1
Michigan at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:05 p.m.
