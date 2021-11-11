Trending:
Big Ten Glance

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:46 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 4 1 0 0 0 12 46 24 9 2 0
Minnesota 3 1 0 0 0 10 35 27 6 4 0
Ohio St. 3 1 0 0 0 9 30 12 6 2 0
Wisconsin 2 2 0 0 0 5 19 32 4 6 0
Michigan St. 2 3 0 0 0 6 23 28 5 5 1
Penn St. 0 3 0 0 0 0 34 29 6 4 0
Notre Dame 0 2 0 0 0 0 32 18 6 3 0
Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 2, Ferris St. 0

Michigan 5, Penn St. 1

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:05 p.m.

