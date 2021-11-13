Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|52
|26
|10
|2
|0
|Ohio St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|34
|15
|7
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|38
|31
|6
|5
|0
|Wisconsin
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|20
|37
|4
|7
|0
|Notre Dame
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|19
|7
|3
|0
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|28
|5
|5
|1
|Penn St.
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|35
|6
|5
|0
Michigan St. 2, Ferris St. 0
Michigan 5, Penn St. 1
Michigan 6, Penn St. 2
Ohio St. 4, Minnesota 3
Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin 1
Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:05 p.m.
