Sports News

Big Ten Glance

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 12:18 am
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 5 1 0 0 0 15 52 26 10 2 0
Ohio St. 4 1 0 0 0 12 34 15 7 2 0
Minnesota 3 2 0 0 0 10 38 31 6 5 0
Wisconsin 2 3 0 0 0 5 20 37 4 7 0
Notre Dame 1 2 0 0 0 3 37 19 7 3 0
Michigan St. 1 3 0 0 0 3 23 28 5 5 1
Penn St. 0 4 0 0 0 0 36 35 6 5 0
Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 2, Ferris St. 0

Michigan 5, Penn St. 1

Friday’s Games

Michigan 6, Penn St. 2

Ohio St. 4, Minnesota 3

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin 1

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:05 p.m.

