Big Ten Glance

November 22, 2021 12:34 am
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 5 1 0 0 2 17 58 34 10 4 0
Minnesota 5 2 0 0 1 16 47 38 8 6 0
Ohio St. 4 2 0 0 0 12 34 17 7 3 0
Notre Dame 2 2 0 2 0 10 48 25 10 3 0
Michigan St. 3 3 0 0 0 9 35 35 8 5 1
Wisconsin 1 6 0 1 0 5 24 48 4 10 0
Penn St. 1 5 0 0 0 3 43 42 7 6 0
Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 5, Wisconsin 2

Notre Dame 5, Michigan 4, OT

Minnesota 4, Penn St. 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Penn St. at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Niagara at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

