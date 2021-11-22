Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|17
|58
|34
|10
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|16
|47
|38
|8
|6
|0
|Ohio St.
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|34
|17
|7
|3
|0
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|48
|25
|10
|3
|0
|Michigan St.
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|35
|35
|8
|5
|1
|Wisconsin
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|5
|24
|48
|4
|10
|0
|Penn St.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|42
|7
|6
|0
Michigan St. 5, Wisconsin 2
Notre Dame 5, Michigan 4, OT
Minnesota 4, Penn St. 2
No games scheduled
Penn St. at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Niagara at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
