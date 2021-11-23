Big Ten Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|5
|3
|0
|0
|17
|32
|19
|10
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|0
|0
|16
|26
|19
|8
|6
|0
|Ohio St.
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|19
|11
|7
|3
|0
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|0
|0
|10
|19
|14
|10
|3
|0
|Michigan St.
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|15
|20
|8
|5
|1
|Wisconsin
|2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|14
|28
|4
|10
|0
|Penn St.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|13
|27
|7
|6
|0
Tuesday’s Games
Penn St. vs. St. Thomas at St. Thomas Ice Arena, 8:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Penn St. vs. St. Thomas at St. Thomas Ice Arena, 8:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.
Niagara at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 8:07 p.m.
Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Niagara at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Minnesota vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.
Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Michigan St. at Penn St., 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Penn St. at Wisconsin, TBA
Michigan at Ohio St., TBA
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
