Big Ten Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 5 3 0 0 17 32 19 10 4 0
Minnesota 5 3 0 0 16 26 19 8 6 0
Ohio St. 4 2 0 0 12 19 11 7 3 0
Notre Dame 4 2 0 0 10 19 14 10 3 0
Michigan St. 3 3 0 0 9 15 20 8 5 1
Wisconsin 2 6 0 0 5 14 28 4 10 0
Penn St. 1 5 0 0 3 13 27 8 6 0

___

Tuesday’s Games

Penn St. 5, St. Thomas 1

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. vs. St. Thomas at St. Thomas Ice Arena, 8:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.

Niagara at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 8:07 p.m.

Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Niagara at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Michigan St. at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Penn St. at Wisconsin, TBA

Michigan at Ohio St., TBA

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

