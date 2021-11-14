On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Binghamton 72, Sacred Heart 60

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 3:39 pm
< a min read
      

BINGHAMTON (1-1)

Akuwovo 3-6 1-1 7, Tinsley 2-3 2-2 6, Bertram 1-3 0-0 2, Falko 3-8 0-0 8, McGriff 7-17 0-0 15, Amos 10-13 1-2 26, Hinckson 1-1 0-0 3, Willis 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-3 0-2 2, Hjalmarsson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-56 4-7 72.

SACRED HEART (1-2)

Galette 1-5 0-1 2, Johnson 2-3 2-4 6, Reilly 1-5 0-0 3, Sixsmith 3-9 2-2 10, Ty.Thomas 8-18 5-5 23, Watson 2-4 6-8 10, Pfaffenberger 0-0 0-0 0, Ta.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Dutreil 1-2 2-4 4. Totals 19-50 17-24 60.

Halftime_Binghamton 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 10-20 (Amos 5-8, Falko 2-5, Hinckson 1-1, Hjalmarsson 1-1, McGriff 1-2, Tinsley 0-1, Bertram 0-2), Sacred Heart 5-19 (Sixsmith 2-6, Ty.Thomas 2-7, Reilly 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Watson 0-1, Galette 0-2). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_Binghamton 29 (Akuwovo 7), Sacred Heart 27 (Galette, Ty.Thomas 6). Assists_Binghamton 8 (Amos 3), Sacred Heart 6 (Galette, Reilly 2). Total Fouls_Binghamton 22, Sacred Heart 15. A_873 (2,062).

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell