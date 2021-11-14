Binghamton 72, Sacred Heart 60

BINGHAMTON (1-1)
Akuwovo 3-6 1-1 7, Tinsley 2-3 2-2 6, Bertram 1-3 0-0 2, Falko 3-8 0-0 8, McGriff 7-17 0-0 15, Amos 10-13 1-2 26, Hinckson 1-1 0-0 3, Willis 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-3 0-2 2, Hjalmarsson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-56 4-7 72.
SACRED HEART (1-2)
Galette 1-5 0-1 2, Johnson 2-3 2-4 6, Reilly 1-5 0-0 3, Sixsmith 3-9 2-2 10, Ty.Thomas 8-18 5-5 23, Watson 2-4 6-8 10, Pfaffenberger 0-0 0-0 0, Ta.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Dutreil 1-2 2-4 4. Totals 19-50 17-24 60.
Halftime_Binghamton 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 10-20 (Amos 5-8, Falko 2-5, Hinckson 1-1, Hjalmarsson 1-1, McGriff 1-2, Tinsley 0-1, Bertram 0-2), Sacred Heart 5-19 (Sixsmith 2-6, Ty.Thomas 2-7, Reilly 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Watson 0-1, Galette 0-2). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_Binghamton 29 (Akuwovo 7), Sacred Heart 27 (Galette, Ty.Thomas 6). Assists_Binghamton 8 (Amos 3), Sacred Heart 6 (Galette, Reilly 2). Total Fouls_Binghamton 22, Sacred Heart 15. A_873 (2,062).
