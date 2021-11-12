Binghamton faces Sacred Heart

Binghamton (0-1) vs. Sacred Heart (1-1)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton and Sacred Heart look to bounce back from losses. Binghamton fell 76-69 at home to Cornell on Tuesday. Sacred Heart lost 92-64 at Providence on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: .TERRIFIC TYLER: Tyler Thomas has connected on 14.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton went 0-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those three games, the Bearcats gave up 70.3 points per game while scoring 63.3 per matchup. Sacred Heart went 0-1 in non-conference play, averaging 63 points and giving up 86 per game in the process.

