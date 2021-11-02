On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 12:06 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMBC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SMU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Mason 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston College 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Clemson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duke 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Liberty 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Creighton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marquette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Providence 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Villanova 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Xavier 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hampton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maryland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

