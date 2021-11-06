On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 6, 2021 10:06 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMBC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SMU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Mason 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston College 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Clemson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duke 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Liberty 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Creighton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marquette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Providence 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Villanova 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Xavier 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hampton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maryland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
11|1 NFPA 101, Life Safety Code (2021)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week