The Associated Press
November 7, 2021 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.

UC San Diego at California, 5 p.m.

Portland at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.

N. Illinois at Washington, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UCLA, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Army 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Navy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Regis College at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

SUNY-New Paltz at Army, 7:30 p.m.

Marist at American U., 8 p.m.

Bucknell at NC State, 8 p.m.

Navy at Virginia, 9 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
LSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

FIU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Mercer at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Elon at Florida, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 8 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Duke at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
ETSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Furman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mercer 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Samford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VMI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wofford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bob Jones at Wofford, 5 p.m.

North Greenville at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Carlow at VMI, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Mercer at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Maryville (TN) at Samford, 8 p.m.

Chattanooga at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas State at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 7 p.m.

MVSU at St. John’s, 7:45 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Prairie View at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Denver 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMKC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Concordia College at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Hastings College vs. Nebraska-Omaha at Ralston, N.E., 8 p.m.

Regis University at Denver, 9 p.m.

Bradley at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Troy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UALR 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brewton-Parker College at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at UALR, 6 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Harding at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

Carver at Troy, 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
BYU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pacific 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Rice, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Cleveland St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

Chattanooga at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Prairie View at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

La Verne at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

LIU at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Wiley at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M International at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Dixie St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

San Francisco State at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.

