The Associated Press
November 7, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drexel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Elon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
James Madison 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Towson at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Neumann at Drexel, 8 p.m.

Elon at Florida, 8 p.m.

Hofstra at Houston, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FAU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marshall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rice 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UAB 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTEP 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTSA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brescia at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FIU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at Rice, 8 p.m.

William Carey at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Western New Mexico at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma Christian at North Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Trinity (FL) at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

IUPUI at Butler, 6:45 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wheeling Jesuit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Earlham at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Salve Regina at Brown, 7 p.m.

Morehouse at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Rutgers-Camden at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Vassar at Yale, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Columbia at Fordham, 8 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Manhattanville at Manhattan, 3 p.m.

St. Peter’s at VCU, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rider at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Providence, 7 p.m.

Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

Marist at American U., 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Toledo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

E. Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Washington, 10 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

District of Columbia at Howard, 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Cairn at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bridgewater at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Saint Joseph’s, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drake 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

S. Illinois at UALR, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Coe College at Drake, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Coppin St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bradley at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Air Force 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nevada 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Fresno Pacific at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Nevada, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

CCSU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Fisher at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington, 8 p.m.

Sacred Heart at La Salle, 8 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

LIU at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Belmont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Belmont at Ohio, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Memphis, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Cumberland at Murray St., 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

