All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Towson at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Rivier at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s College of Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
UMBC at UMass, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Bethune-Cookman at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Evansville at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Memphis, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
St. Peter’s at VCU, 6 p.m.
Delaware at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Rider at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
UMBC at UMass, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia at Fordham, 8 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington, 8 p.m.
Sacred Heart at La Salle, 8 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Saint Joseph’s, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Canisius at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dartmouth at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Bucknell at NC State, 8 p.m.
Maine at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Navy at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Duke at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Georgetown College at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Florida National at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
Florida Memorial at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Birmingham-Southern at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Kansas vs. Michigan St. at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Oakland at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
North Florida at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Mount St. Mary’s at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.
CCSU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
IUPUI at Butler, 6:45 p.m.
Fairfield at Providence, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
MVSU at St. John’s, 7:45 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Creighton, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Eastern Oregon at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Western Colorado University at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Dickinson State at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Montana St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Nevada, 10 p.m.
William Jessup at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Emory & Henry at Radford, 5:30 p.m.
Johnson & Wales (NC) at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Christian at Hampton, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
William Peace at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at High Point, 8 p.m.
Longwood at Iowa, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
E. Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Akron at Ohio St., 6 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Kansas vs. Michigan St. at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Illinois, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Longwood at Iowa, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UC San Diego at California, 5 p.m.
UC Irvine at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
Westcliff University at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UCLA, 11 p.m.
