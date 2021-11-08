Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Alcorn St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.
UC San Diego at California, 5 p.m.
Portland at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Utah, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.
N. Illinois at Washington, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UCLA, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Northeastern at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Regis College at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
SUNY-New Paltz at Army, 7:30 p.m.
Marist at American U., 8 p.m.
Bucknell at NC State, 8 p.m.
Navy at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Lehigh at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
FIU at Georgia, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Mercer at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Morehead St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Elon at Florida, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 8 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Duke at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
North Florida at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Bob Jones at Wofford, 5 p.m.
North Greenville at Furman, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Carlow at VMI, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Mercer at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Maryville (TN) at Samford, 8 p.m.
Chattanooga at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Texas State at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas, 9 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Alcorn St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at Oregon, 7 p.m.
MVSU at St. John’s, 7:45 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Creighton, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Southern U. at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Prairie View at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Concordia College at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Hastings College vs. Nebraska-Omaha at Ralston, N.E., 8 p.m.
Regis University at Denver, 9 p.m.
Bradley at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Brewton-Parker College at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at UALR, 6 p.m.
Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Iona, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Harding at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
Carver at Troy, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Portland at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Rice, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Cleveland St. at BYU, 10 p.m.
Chattanooga at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Prairie View at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
La Verne at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
LIU at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Pacific vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
St. Thomas (MN) at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Wiley at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M International at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Utah, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Dixie St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
San Francisco State at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.
LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
