Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Towson at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.
Delaware at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Neumann at Drexel, 8 p.m.
Elon at Florida, 8 p.m.
Hofstra at Houston, 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Carlow at James Madison, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Brescia at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FIU at Georgia, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at Rice, 8 p.m.
William Carey at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Western New Mexico at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma Christian at North Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Trinity (FL) at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FAU at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
IUPUI at Butler, 6:45 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Jesuit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Earlham at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at BYU, 10 p.m.
Robert Morris at UCF, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Salve Regina at Brown, 7 p.m.
Morehouse at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Rutgers-Camden at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Vassar at Yale, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
Dartmouth at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Columbia at Fordham, 8 p.m.
Penn at Florida St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Manhattanville at Manhattan, 3 p.m.
St. Peter’s at VCU, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rider at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Iona, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Providence, 7 p.m.
Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Niagara at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
Marist at American U., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
E. Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Akron at Ohio St., 6 p.m.
Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Washington, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Hope at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
District of Columbia at Howard, 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Cairn at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bridgewater at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Saint Joseph’s, 8 p.m.
Regent University at Howard, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at DePaul, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
S. Illinois at UALR, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Coe College at Drake, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Coppin St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Nicholls at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bradley at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Utah Valley at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
UC Davis at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
Fresno Pacific at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Nevada, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
FAU at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at UNLV, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Mount St. Mary’s at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.
CCSU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Fisher at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington, 8 p.m.
Sacred Heart at La Salle, 8 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
LIU at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Belmont at Ohio, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Memphis, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Cumberland at Murray St., 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments