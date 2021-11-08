All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hartford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMBC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Towson at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Rivier at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

UMBC at UMass, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Memphis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SMU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Evansville at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Memphis, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at UCF, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 George Mason 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 George Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 VCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at VCU, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Rider at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

UMBC at UMass, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Fordham, 8 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington, 8 p.m.

Sacred Heart at La Salle, 8 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Saint Joseph’s, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Harris-Stowe State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boston College 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Clemson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Duke 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Miami 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 North Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Syracuse 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Canisius at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Bucknell at NC State, 8 p.m.

Maine at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Navy at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Duke at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

William & Mary at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Penn at Florida St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Liberty 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stetson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown College at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Florida National at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Memorial at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Birmingham-Southern at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Alabama at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

North Florida at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas vs. Michigan St. at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Oakland at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

North Florida at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Butler 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Creighton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Marquette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Providence 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Villanova 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Xavier 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

CCSU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

IUPUI at Butler, 6:45 p.m.

Fairfield at Providence, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

MVSU at St. John’s, 7:45 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Creighton, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Montana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Eastern Oregon at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Western Colorado University at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Dickinson State at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Montana St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Nevada, 10 p.m.

William Jessup at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Pacific vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hampton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Longwood 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Emory & Henry at Radford, 5:30 p.m.

Johnson & Wales (NC) at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Hampton, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

William Peace at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at High Point, 8 p.m.

Longwood at Iowa, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at UNLV, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Indiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Maryland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

E. Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Kansas vs. Michigan St. at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Longwood at Iowa, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Davis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

UC San Diego at California, 5 p.m.

UC Irvine at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Westcliff University at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

San Francisco State at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

