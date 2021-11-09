All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.

UC San Diego at California, 5 p.m.

Portland at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.

N. Illinois at Washington, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Army 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Navy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Regis College at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

SUNY-New Paltz at Army, 7:30 p.m.

Marist at American U., 8 p.m.

Bucknell at NC State, 8 p.m.

Navy at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 LSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

FIU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Mercer at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Elon at Florida, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 8 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Duke at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Alabama at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

North Florida at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 ETSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Furman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mercer 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Samford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 VMI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wofford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bob Jones at Wofford, 5 p.m.

North Greenville at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Carlow at VMI, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Mercer at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Maryville (TN) at Samford, 8 p.m.

Chattanooga at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spring Hill at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas State at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 7 p.m.

MVSU at St. John’s, 7:45 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Prairie View at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Prairie View at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Denver 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMKC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Concordia College at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Hastings College vs. Nebraska-Omaha at Ralston, N.E., 8 p.m.

Regis University at Denver, 9 p.m.

Bradley at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Air Force at South Dakota, 2:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Troy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UALR 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

S. Illinois at UALR, 6 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Brewton-Parker College at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

Ferrum at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Texas State at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Spring Hill at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Harding at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

West Florida at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

Carver at Troy, 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct BYU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pacific 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Francisco 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Rice, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Cleveland St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

Chattanooga at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Prairie View at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

La Verne at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

LIU at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pacific vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo at Honolulu, H.I., 10:30 p.m.

Willamette at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Prairie View at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lamar 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

LSU-Alexandria at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Wiley at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M International at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Dixie St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

San Francisco State at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

