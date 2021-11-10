On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 10:07 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington St. 85, Alcorn St. 67

UC San Diego 80, California 67

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Arizona St. 76, Portland 60

Oregon 83, Texas Southern 66

Utah 70, Abilene Christian 56

Southern Cal 89, CS Northridge 49

Colorado 94, Montana St. 90, OT

Stanford 62, Tarleton St. 50

N. Illinois 71, Washington 64

Arizona 81, N. Arizona 52

        Read more: Sports News

Oregon St. 73, Portland St. 64

UCLA 95, CS Bakersfield 58

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Army 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Navy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Army 83, SUNY-New Paltz 52

Colgate 65, Northeastern 58

Holy Cross 98, Regis College 51

North Carolina 83, Loyola (Md.) 67

Rhode Island 71, Boston U. 62

Syracuse 97, Lafayette 63

American U. 77, Marist 73, OT

NC State 88, Bucknell 70

Navy 66, Virginia 58

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SC State at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.

Gordon College at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
LSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia 58, FIU 51

South Carolina 78, SC-Upstate 60

Tennessee 90, UT Martin 62

Mississippi 82, New Orleans 61

Arkansas 74, Mercer 61

Auburn 77, Morehead St. 54

Florida 74, Elon 61

LSU 101, Louisiana-Monroe 39

Missouri 78, Cent. Michigan 68

Alabama 93, Louisiana Tech 64

Duke 79, Kentucky 71

Wednesday’s Games

North Alabama at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

North Florida at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
ETSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Furman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mercer 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Samford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VMI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wofford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wofford 117, Bob Jones 79

Furman 118, North Greenville 66

The Citadel 78, Pittsburgh 63

UNC-Greensboro 57, NC A&T 53

VMI 111, Carlow 55

W. Carolina 79, Bowling Green 71, OT

Arkansas 74, Mercer 61

Samford 99, Maryville (TN) 78

Chattanooga 75, Loyola Marymount 64

Thursday’s Games

Spring Hill at Samford, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Morris College at The Citadel, Noon

ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas State 75, Incarnate Word 57

Mississippi 82, New Orleans 61

Nicholls 62, N. Iowa 58

Oklahoma 77, Northwestern St. 59

SMU 86, McNeese St. 62

Texas A&M-CC 102, Texas Lutheran 64

Tulane 70, SE Louisiana 67

Texas 92, Houston Baptist 48

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Carver at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Baptist College at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington St. 85, Alcorn St. 67

South Florida 75, Bethune-Cookman 54

Oregon 83, Texas Southern 66

St. John’s 119, MVSU 61

Alabama A&M 82, Tennessee St. 73

Creighton 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77

Illinois 71, Jackson St. 47

W. Kentucky 79, Alabama St. 74

Grand Canyon 74, Grambling St. 53

Louisville 72, Southern U. 60

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 87, Prairie View 68

Wednesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Prairie View at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Denver 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMKC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 71, UMKC 56

N. Dakota St. 88, Concordia College 44

W. Illinois 75, Nebraska 74

Milwaukee 75, North Dakota 60

Nebraska-Omaha 67, Hastings College 57

Denver 68, Regis University 65

S. Dakota St. 81, Bradley 65

Colorado St. 109, Oral Roberts 80

Thursday’s Games

Air Force at South Dakota, 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Culver-Stockton at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Denver, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Troy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UALR 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UALR 69, S. Illinois 66

Georgia Southern 82, Ball St. 71

Georgia St. 97, Brewton-Parker College 37

Iona 65, Appalachian St. 53

Coastal Carolina 101, Ferrum 73

Texas State 75, Incarnate Word 57

LSU 101, Louisiana-Monroe 39

Oklahoma St. 88, Texas-Arlington 45

South Alabama 102, Spring Hill 41

Arkansas St. 81, Harding 55

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, West Florida 47

Troy 104, Carver 42

Friday’s Games

Northeastern at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Champion Christian College at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
BYU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pacific 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. 76, Portland 60

Rice 82, Pepperdine 63

Gonzaga 97, Dixie St. 63

Santa Clara 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 77

BYU 69, Cleveland St. 59

Chattanooga 75, Loyola Marymount 64

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 87, Prairie View 68

San Diego 103, La Verne 38

San Francisco 98, LIU 64

Wednesday’s Games

Pacific vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo at Honolulu, H.I., 10:30 p.m.

Willamette at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Prairie View at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 82, LSU-Alexandria 73

Chicago St. 77, St. Thomas (MN) 72

Lamar 67, Wiley 50

Rio Grande 74, Texas A&M International 59

Utah 70, Abilene Christian 56

Boise St. 76, Utah Valley 56

Gonzaga 97, Dixie St. 63

Grand Canyon 74, Grambling St. 53

New Mexico St. 62, UC Irvine 51

California Baptist 87, San Francisco State 65

Stanford 62, Tarleton St. 50

Wednesday’s Games

LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest