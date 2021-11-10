All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington St. 85, Alcorn St. 67

UC San Diego 80, California 67

Arizona St. 76, Portland 60

Oregon 83, Texas Southern 66

Utah 70, Abilene Christian 56

Southern Cal 89, CS Northridge 49

Colorado 94, Montana St. 90, OT

Stanford 62, Tarleton St. 50

N. Illinois 71, Washington 64

Arizona 81, N. Arizona 52

Oregon St. 73, Portland St. 64

UCLA 95, CS Bakersfield 58

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.

SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Army 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Navy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Army 83, SUNY-New Paltz 52

Colgate 65, Northeastern 58

Holy Cross 98, Regis College 51

North Carolina 83, Loyola (Md.) 67

Rhode Island 71, Boston U. 62

Syracuse 97, Lafayette 63

American U. 77, Marist 73, OT

NC State 88, Bucknell 70

Navy 66, Virginia 58

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SC State at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.

Gordon College at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 LSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia 58, FIU 51

South Carolina 78, SC-Upstate 60

Tennessee 90, UT Martin 62

Mississippi 82, New Orleans 61

Arkansas 74, Mercer 61

Auburn 77, Morehead St. 54

Florida 74, Elon 61

LSU 101, Louisiana-Monroe 39

Missouri 78, Cent. Michigan 68

Alabama 93, Louisiana Tech 64

Duke 79, Kentucky 71

Wednesday’s Games

North Alabama at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

North Florida at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 ETSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Furman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mercer 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Samford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 VMI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wofford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wofford 117, Bob Jones 79

Furman 118, North Greenville 66

The Citadel 78, Pittsburgh 63

UNC-Greensboro 57, NC A&T 53

VMI 111, Carlow 55

W. Carolina 79, Bowling Green 71, OT

Arkansas 74, Mercer 61

Samford 99, Maryville (TN) 78

Chattanooga 75, Loyola Marymount 64

Thursday’s Games

Spring Hill at Samford, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Morris College at The Citadel, Noon

ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas State 75, Incarnate Word 57

Mississippi 82, New Orleans 61

Nicholls 62, N. Iowa 58

Oklahoma 77, Northwestern St. 59

SMU 86, McNeese St. 62

Texas A&M-CC 102, Texas Lutheran 64

Tulane 70, SE Louisiana 67

Texas 92, Houston Baptist 48

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Carver at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Baptist College at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington St. 85, Alcorn St. 67

South Florida 75, Bethune-Cookman 54

Oregon 83, Texas Southern 66

St. John’s 119, MVSU 61

Alabama A&M 82, Tennessee St. 73

Creighton 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77

Illinois 71, Jackson St. 47

W. Kentucky 79, Alabama St. 74

Grand Canyon 74, Grambling St. 53

Louisville 72, Southern U. 60

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 87, Prairie View 68

Wednesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Prairie View at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Denver 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMKC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 71, UMKC 56

N. Dakota St. 88, Concordia College 44

W. Illinois 75, Nebraska 74

Milwaukee 75, North Dakota 60

Nebraska-Omaha 67, Hastings College 57

Denver 68, Regis University 65

S. Dakota St. 81, Bradley 65

Colorado St. 109, Oral Roberts 80

Thursday’s Games

Air Force at South Dakota, 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Culver-Stockton at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Denver, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Troy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UALR 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UALR 69, S. Illinois 66

Georgia Southern 82, Ball St. 71

Georgia St. 97, Brewton-Parker College 37

Iona 65, Appalachian St. 53

Coastal Carolina 101, Ferrum 73

Texas State 75, Incarnate Word 57

LSU 101, Louisiana-Monroe 39

Oklahoma St. 88, Texas-Arlington 45

South Alabama 102, Spring Hill 41

Arkansas St. 81, Harding 55

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, West Florida 47

Troy 104, Carver 42

Friday’s Games

Northeastern at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Champion Christian College at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct BYU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pacific 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Francisco 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. 76, Portland 60

Rice 82, Pepperdine 63

Gonzaga 97, Dixie St. 63

Santa Clara 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 77

BYU 69, Cleveland St. 59

Chattanooga 75, Loyola Marymount 64

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 87, Prairie View 68

San Diego 103, La Verne 38

San Francisco 98, LIU 64

Wednesday’s Games

Pacific vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo at Honolulu, H.I., 10:30 p.m.

Willamette at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Prairie View at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lamar 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 82, LSU-Alexandria 73

Chicago St. 77, St. Thomas (MN) 72

Lamar 67, Wiley 50

Rio Grande 74, Texas A&M International 59

Utah 70, Abilene Christian 56

Boise St. 76, Utah Valley 56

Gonzaga 97, Dixie St. 63

Grand Canyon 74, Grambling St. 53

New Mexico St. 62, UC Irvine 51

California Baptist 87, San Francisco State 65

Stanford 62, Tarleton St. 50

Wednesday’s Games

LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.

