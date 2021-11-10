Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Washington St. 85, Alcorn St. 67
UC San Diego 80, California 67
Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.
Arizona St. 76, Portland 60
Oregon 83, Texas Southern 66
Utah 70, Abilene Christian 56
Southern Cal 89, CS Northridge 49
Colorado 94, Montana St. 90, OT
Stanford 62, Tarleton St. 50
N. Illinois 71, Washington 64
Arizona 81, N. Arizona 52
Oregon St. 73, Portland St. 64
UCLA 95, CS Bakersfield 58
UC Riverside at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Army 83, SUNY-New Paltz 52
Colgate 65, Northeastern 58
Holy Cross 98, Regis College 51
North Carolina 83, Loyola (Md.) 67
Rhode Island 71, Boston U. 62
Syracuse 97, Lafayette 63
American U. 77, Marist 73, OT
NC State 88, Bucknell 70
Navy 66, Virginia 58
Lehigh at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
SC State at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.
Gordon College at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Georgia 58, FIU 51
South Carolina 78, SC-Upstate 60
Tennessee 90, UT Martin 62
Mississippi 82, New Orleans 61
Arkansas 74, Mercer 61
Auburn 77, Morehead St. 54
Florida 74, Elon 61
LSU 101, Louisiana-Monroe 39
Missouri 78, Cent. Michigan 68
Alabama 93, Louisiana Tech 64
Duke 79, Kentucky 71
North Alabama at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
North Florida at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wofford 117, Bob Jones 79
Furman 118, North Greenville 66
The Citadel 78, Pittsburgh 63
UNC-Greensboro 57, NC A&T 53
VMI 111, Carlow 55
W. Carolina 79, Bowling Green 71, OT
Arkansas 74, Mercer 61
Samford 99, Maryville (TN) 78
Chattanooga 75, Loyola Marymount 64
Spring Hill at Samford, 8 p.m.
Morris College at The Citadel, Noon
ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Texas State 75, Incarnate Word 57
Mississippi 82, New Orleans 61
Nicholls 62, N. Iowa 58
Oklahoma 77, Northwestern St. 59
SMU 86, McNeese St. 62
Texas A&M-CC 102, Texas Lutheran 64
Tulane 70, SE Louisiana 67
Texas 92, Houston Baptist 48
Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Carver at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Southeastern Baptist College at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Washington St. 85, Alcorn St. 67
South Florida 75, Bethune-Cookman 54
Oregon 83, Texas Southern 66
St. John’s 119, MVSU 61
Alabama A&M 82, Tennessee St. 73
Creighton 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77
Illinois 71, Jackson St. 47
W. Kentucky 79, Alabama St. 74
Grand Canyon 74, Grambling St. 53
Louisville 72, Southern U. 60
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 87, Prairie View 68
Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Prairie View at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Minnesota 71, UMKC 56
N. Dakota St. 88, Concordia College 44
W. Illinois 75, Nebraska 74
Milwaukee 75, North Dakota 60
Nebraska-Omaha 67, Hastings College 57
Denver 68, Regis University 65
S. Dakota St. 81, Bradley 65
Colorado St. 109, Oral Roberts 80
Air Force at South Dakota, 2:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Culver-Stockton at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Denver, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UALR 69, S. Illinois 66
Georgia Southern 82, Ball St. 71
Georgia St. 97, Brewton-Parker College 37
Iona 65, Appalachian St. 53
Coastal Carolina 101, Ferrum 73
Texas State 75, Incarnate Word 57
LSU 101, Louisiana-Monroe 39
Oklahoma St. 88, Texas-Arlington 45
South Alabama 102, Spring Hill 41
Arkansas St. 81, Harding 55
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, West Florida 47
Troy 104, Carver 42
Northeastern at Georgia St., 1 p.m.
ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Champion Christian College at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Arizona St. 76, Portland 60
Rice 82, Pepperdine 63
Gonzaga 97, Dixie St. 63
Santa Clara 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 77
BYU 69, Cleveland St. 59
Chattanooga 75, Loyola Marymount 64
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 87, Prairie View 68
San Diego 103, La Verne 38
San Francisco 98, LIU 64
Pacific vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.
Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo at Honolulu, H.I., 10:30 p.m.
Willamette at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Prairie View at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Stephen F. Austin 82, LSU-Alexandria 73
Chicago St. 77, St. Thomas (MN) 72
Lamar 67, Wiley 50
Rio Grande 74, Texas A&M International 59
Utah 70, Abilene Christian 56
Boise St. 76, Utah Valley 56
Gonzaga 97, Dixie St. 63
Grand Canyon 74, Grambling St. 53
New Mexico St. 62, UC Irvine 51
California Baptist 87, San Francisco State 65
Stanford 62, Tarleton St. 50
LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments