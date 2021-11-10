Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Towson 77, Albany (NY) 56
Colgate 65, Northeastern 58
Davidson 93, Delaware 71
Drexel 103, Neumann 74
Florida 74, Elon 61
Houston 83, Hofstra 75, OT
Illinois St. 68, UNC-Wilmington 63
Carlow at James Madison, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Georgia St., 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 5 p.m.
Randolph at Elon, 7 p.m.
Guilford at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Middle Tennessee 98, Brescia 59
Charlotte 68, Monmouth (NJ) 66
Georgia 58, FIU 51
UAB 102, UNC-Asheville 77
Rice 82, Pepperdine 63
Southern Miss. 81, William Carey 67
W. Kentucky 79, Alabama St. 74
North Texas 84, Oklahoma Christian 53
UTSA 97, Trinity (TX) 66
Alabama 93, Louisiana Tech 64
UTEP 85, Western New Mexico 57
Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FAU at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Trinity (FL) at FIU, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Butler 56, IUPUI 47
Dayton 64, Ill.-Chicago 54
N. Kentucky 82, Wheeling Jesuit 54
West Virginia 60, Oakland 53
Wright St. 86, Lake Erie 53
Fort Wayne 103, Earlham 54
Indiana St. 81, Green Bay 77
Milwaukee 75, North Dakota 60
BYU 69, Cleveland St. 59
Robert Morris at UCF, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
IUPUI at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Brown 89, Salve Regina 59
Harvard 86, Morehouse 70
Princeton 94, Rutgers-Camden 28
Yale 88, Vassar 42
Cornell 76, Binghamton 69
Boston College 73, Dartmouth 57
Fordham 77, Columbia 67
Penn at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.
Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Manhattan 99, Manhattanville 42
VCU 57, St. Peter’s 54
Charlotte 68, Monmouth (NJ) 66
Duquesne 73, Rider 61
Iona 65, Appalachian St. 53
Maryland 83, Quinnipiac 69
Providence 80, Fairfield 73
St. Bonaventure 75, Siena 47
Miami 77, Canisius 67
Xavier 63, Niagara 60
American U. 77, Marist 73, OT
Western New England at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Indiana 68, E. Michigan 62
Ohio St. 67, Akron 66
Georgia Southern 82, Ball St. 71
Ohio 92, Belmont 80
Toledo 69, Valparaiso 61
Miami (Ohio) 72, Georgia Tech 69
W. Carolina 79, Bowling Green 71, OT
Missouri 78, Cent. Michigan 68
N. Illinois 71, Washington 64
Buffalo at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Hope at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio Wesleyan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Morgan St. 118, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 55
Delaware St. 80, Cairn 41
East Carolina 70, SC State 62
Howard 87, District of Columbia 59
Richmond 70, NC Central 60
Loyola Chicago 103, Coppin St. 45
Norfolk St. 79, Bridgewater 56
Saint Joseph’s 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 67
Regent University at Howard, 5 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Penn State Greater Allegheny at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Penn State Wilkes-Barre at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.
Salisbury at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UALR 69, S. Illinois 66
Cincinnati 65, Evansville 43
Toledo 69, Valparaiso 61
Drake 87, Coe College 61
Indiana St. 81, Green Bay 77
Illinois St. 68, UNC-Wilmington 63
Loyola Chicago 103, Coppin St. 45
SE Missouri 99, Missouri St. 94
Nicholls 62, N. Iowa 58
S. Dakota St. 81, Bradley 65
Vermont at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Boise St. 76, Utah Valley 56
Colorado St. 109, Oral Roberts 80
UC Davis 72, Utah St. 69
Fresno St. 74, Fresno Pacific 54
Nevada 91, E. Washington 76
San Diego St. 66, UC Riverside 53
FAU at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Air Force at South Dakota, 2:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Villanova 91, Mount St. Mary’s 51
UConn 99, CCSU 48
Merrimack 77, Emerson 48
Wagner 77, Hartford 59
Bryant 122, Fisher 54
George Washington 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 72
Sacred Heart 86, La Salle 81, OT
Wisconsin 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 58
San Francisco 98, LIU 64
Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Washington College (MD) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 5 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Ohio 92, Belmont 80
Tennessee 90, UT Martin 62
Alabama A&M 82, Tennessee St. 73
Auburn 77, Morehead St. 54
Austin Peay 86, Tennessee Southern 79
Memphis 89, Tennessee Tech 65
SE Missouri 99, Missouri St. 94
Murray St. 109, Cumberland 77
Northwestern 80, E. Illinois 56
Marquette 88, SIU-Edwardsville 77
Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
