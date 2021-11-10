On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 10:07 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drexel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Elon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
James Madison 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Towson 77, Albany (NY) 56

Colgate 65, Northeastern 58

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Davidson 93, Delaware 71

Drexel 103, Neumann 74

Florida 74, Elon 61

Houston 83, Hofstra 75, OT

Illinois St. 68, UNC-Wilmington 63

Wednesday’s Games

Carlow at James Madison, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Northeastern at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 5 p.m.

Randolph at Elon, 7 p.m.

Guilford at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FAU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marshall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rice 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UAB 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTEP 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTSA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 98, Brescia 59

Charlotte 68, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Georgia 58, FIU 51

UAB 102, UNC-Asheville 77

Rice 82, Pepperdine 63

Southern Miss. 81, William Carey 67

W. Kentucky 79, Alabama St. 74

North Texas 84, Oklahoma Christian 53

UTSA 97, Trinity (TX) 66

Alabama 93, Louisiana Tech 64

UTEP 85, Western New Mexico 57

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FAU at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Trinity (FL) at FIU, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Butler 56, IUPUI 47

Dayton 64, Ill.-Chicago 54

N. Kentucky 82, Wheeling Jesuit 54

West Virginia 60, Oakland 53

Wright St. 86, Lake Erie 53

Fort Wayne 103, Earlham 54

Indiana St. 81, Green Bay 77

Milwaukee 75, North Dakota 60

BYU 69, Cleveland St. 59

Wednesday’s Games

Robert Morris at UCF, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

IUPUI at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brown 89, Salve Regina 59

Harvard 86, Morehouse 70

Princeton 94, Rutgers-Camden 28

Yale 88, Vassar 42

Cornell 76, Binghamton 69

Boston College 73, Dartmouth 57

Fordham 77, Columbia 67

Wednesday’s Games

Penn at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.

Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Manhattan 99, Manhattanville 42

VCU 57, St. Peter’s 54

Charlotte 68, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Duquesne 73, Rider 61

Iona 65, Appalachian St. 53

Maryland 83, Quinnipiac 69

Providence 80, Fairfield 73

St. Bonaventure 75, Siena 47

Miami 77, Canisius 67

Xavier 63, Niagara 60

American U. 77, Marist 73, OT

Friday’s Games

Western New England at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Toledo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 68, E. Michigan 62

Ohio St. 67, Akron 66

Georgia Southern 82, Ball St. 71

Ohio 92, Belmont 80

Toledo 69, Valparaiso 61

Miami (Ohio) 72, Georgia Tech 69

W. Carolina 79, Bowling Green 71, OT

Missouri 78, Cent. Michigan 68

N. Illinois 71, Washington 64

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Hope at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio Wesleyan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. 118, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 55

Delaware St. 80, Cairn 41

East Carolina 70, SC State 62

Howard 87, District of Columbia 59

Richmond 70, NC Central 60

Loyola Chicago 103, Coppin St. 45

Norfolk St. 79, Bridgewater 56

Saint Joseph’s 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 67

Wednesday’s Games

Regent University at Howard, 5 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn State Greater Allegheny at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SC State at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.

Salisbury at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drake 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UALR 69, S. Illinois 66

Cincinnati 65, Evansville 43

Toledo 69, Valparaiso 61

Drake 87, Coe College 61

Indiana St. 81, Green Bay 77

Illinois St. 68, UNC-Wilmington 63

Loyola Chicago 103, Coppin St. 45

SE Missouri 99, Missouri St. 94

Nicholls 62, N. Iowa 58

S. Dakota St. 81, Bradley 65

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Air Force 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nevada 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boise St. 76, Utah Valley 56

Colorado St. 109, Oral Roberts 80

UC Davis 72, Utah St. 69

Fresno St. 74, Fresno Pacific 54

Nevada 91, E. Washington 76

San Diego St. 66, UC Riverside 53

Wednesday’s Games

FAU at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Air Force at South Dakota, 2:30 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 91, Mount St. Mary’s 51

UConn 99, CCSU 48

Merrimack 77, Emerson 48

Wagner 77, Hartford 59

Bryant 122, Fisher 54

George Washington 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

Sacred Heart 86, La Salle 81, OT

Wisconsin 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

San Francisco 98, LIU 64

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Washington College (MD) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 5 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Belmont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 92, Belmont 80

Tennessee 90, UT Martin 62

Alabama A&M 82, Tennessee St. 73

Auburn 77, Morehead St. 54

Austin Peay 86, Tennessee Southern 79

Memphis 89, Tennessee Tech 65

SE Missouri 99, Missouri St. 94

Murray St. 109, Cumberland 77

Northwestern 80, E. Illinois 56

Marquette 88, SIU-Edwardsville 77

Friday’s Games

Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest