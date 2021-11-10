Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Towson 77, Albany (NY) 56
George Mason 74, Stony Brook 52
Mass.-Lowell 91, Rivier 55
New Hampshire 98, Saint Joseph’s College of Maine 53
Wagner 77, Hartford 59
Cornell 76, Binghamton 69
UMass 77, UMBC 60
Virginia Tech 82, Maine 47
Vermont at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Campbell, 1:30 p.m.
Maine-Farmington at Maine, 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
South Florida 75, Bethune-Cookman 54
Cincinnati 65, Evansville 43
East Carolina 70, SC State 62
Houston 83, Hofstra 75, OT
Memphis 89, Tennessee Tech 65
SMU 86, McNeese St. 62
Tulane 70, SE Louisiana 67
Wichita St. 60, Jacksonville St. 57
Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at UCF, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
VCU 57, St. Peter’s 54
Davidson 93, Delaware 71
Dayton 64, Ill.-Chicago 54
Duquesne 73, Rider 61
George Mason 74, Stony Brook 52
Rhode Island 71, Boston U. 62
Richmond 70, NC Central 60
St. Bonaventure 75, Siena 47
UMass 77, UMBC 60
Fordham 77, Columbia 67
George Washington 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 72
Sacred Heart 86, La Salle 81, OT
Saint Joseph’s 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 67
Saint Louis 96, Cent. Arkansas 61
Harris-Stowe State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
George Washington at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Clemson 64, Presbyterian 53
North Carolina 83, Loyola (Md.) 67
The Citadel 78, Pittsburgh 63
Syracuse 97, Lafayette 63
Miami (Ohio) 72, Georgia Tech 69
Miami 77, Canisius 67
Boston College 73, Dartmouth 57
NC State 88, Bucknell 70
Virginia Tech 82, Maine 47
Louisville 72, Southern U. 60
Navy 66, Virginia 58
Duke 79, Kentucky 71
William & Mary at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Penn at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.
Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
E. Kentucky 93, Georgetown College 63
Jacksonville 79, Trinity Baptist 43
Purdue 96, Bellarmine 67
Florida Gulf Coast 94, Florida National 57
Stetson 74, Florida Memorial 67
Iowa St. 84, Kennesaw St. 73
Lipscomb 105, Birmingham-Southern 98
Saint Louis 96, Cent. Arkansas 61
Texas Tech 89, North Florida 74
Wichita St. 60, Jacksonville St. 57
North Alabama at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
North Florida at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Regent University at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Ohio Valley at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Kansas 87, Michigan St. 74
West Virginia 60, Oakland 53
Iowa St. 84, Kennesaw St. 73
Oklahoma 77, Northwestern St. 59
Oklahoma St. 88, Texas-Arlington 45
Texas Tech 89, North Florida 74
Texas 92, Houston Baptist 48
Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Villanova 91, Mount St. Mary’s 51
UConn 99, CCSU 48
Butler 56, IUPUI 47
Providence 80, Fairfield 73
Xavier 63, Niagara 60
St. John’s 119, MVSU 61
Creighton 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77
Marquette 88, SIU-Edwardsville 77
Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Idaho St. 82, Eastern Oregon 61
S. Utah 116, Bethesda 74
Weber St. 100, Western Colorado University 60
Montana 74, Dickinson State 27
Colorado 94, Montana St. 90, OT
Nevada 91, E. Washington 76
Sacramento St. 89, William Jessup 59
Arizona 81, N. Arizona 52
Oregon St. 73, Portland St. 64
Long Beach St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Pacific vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
George Fox at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Evergreen State at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Winthrop 110, Mary Baldwin 78
Radford 84, Emory & Henry 72
Charleston Southern 118, Johnson & Wales (NC) 71
Clemson 64, Presbyterian 53
Hampton 101, Mid-Atlantic Christian 51
South Carolina 78, SC-Upstate 60
UNC-Greensboro 57, NC A&T 53
Campbell 85, William Peace 50
UAB 102, UNC-Asheville 77
High Point 108, Shenandoah 59
Iowa 106, Longwood 73
Gardner-Webb at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Brevard College at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Campbell, 1:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Lynchburg at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.
High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Indiana 68, E. Michigan 62
Ohio St. 67, Akron 66
Maryland 83, Quinnipiac 69
Kansas 87, Michigan St. 74
Purdue 96, Bellarmine 67
Illinois 71, Jackson St. 47
Minnesota 71, UMKC 56
W. Illinois 75, Nebraska 74
Northwestern 80, E. Illinois 56
Wisconsin 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 58
Iowa 106, Longwood 73
Buffalo at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
George Washington at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.
High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UC San Diego 80, California 67
New Mexico St. 62, UC Irvine 51
Santa Clara 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 77
Southern Cal 89, CS Northridge 49
UC Davis 72, Utah St. 69
Cal Poly 86, Westcliff University 53
San Diego St. 66, UC Riverside 53
UCLA 95, CS Bakersfield 58
Long Beach St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
San Francisco State at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Riverside at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
