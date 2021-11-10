On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 10:06 am
7 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMBC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Towson 77, Albany (NY) 56

George Mason 74, Stony Brook 52

Mass.-Lowell 91, Rivier 55

New Hampshire 98, Saint Joseph’s College of Maine 53

Wagner 77, Hartford 59

Cornell 76, Binghamton 69

UMass 77, UMBC 60

Virginia Tech 82, Maine 47

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Campbell, 1:30 p.m.

Maine-Farmington at Maine, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SMU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Florida 75, Bethune-Cookman 54

Cincinnati 65, Evansville 43

East Carolina 70, SC State 62

Houston 83, Hofstra 75, OT

Memphis 89, Tennessee Tech 65

SMU 86, McNeese St. 62

Tulane 70, SE Louisiana 67

Wichita St. 60, Jacksonville St. 57

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at UCF, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Mason 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

VCU 57, St. Peter’s 54

Davidson 93, Delaware 71

Dayton 64, Ill.-Chicago 54

Duquesne 73, Rider 61

George Mason 74, Stony Brook 52

Rhode Island 71, Boston U. 62

Richmond 70, NC Central 60

St. Bonaventure 75, Siena 47

UMass 77, UMBC 60

Fordham 77, Columbia 67

George Washington 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

Sacred Heart 86, La Salle 81, OT

Saint Joseph’s 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 67

Saint Louis 96, Cent. Arkansas 61

Wednesday’s Games

Harris-Stowe State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

George Washington at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston College 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Clemson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duke 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson 64, Presbyterian 53

North Carolina 83, Loyola (Md.) 67

The Citadel 78, Pittsburgh 63

Syracuse 97, Lafayette 63

Miami (Ohio) 72, Georgia Tech 69

Miami 77, Canisius 67

Boston College 73, Dartmouth 57

NC State 88, Bucknell 70

Virginia Tech 82, Maine 47

Louisville 72, Southern U. 60

Navy 66, Virginia 58

Duke 79, Kentucky 71

Wednesday’s Games

William & Mary at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Penn at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Liberty 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

E. Kentucky 93, Georgetown College 63

Jacksonville 79, Trinity Baptist 43

Purdue 96, Bellarmine 67

Florida Gulf Coast 94, Florida National 57

Stetson 74, Florida Memorial 67

Iowa St. 84, Kennesaw St. 73

Lipscomb 105, Birmingham-Southern 98

Saint Louis 96, Cent. Arkansas 61

Texas Tech 89, North Florida 74

Wichita St. 60, Jacksonville St. 57

Wednesday’s Games

North Alabama at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

North Florida at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Regent University at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas 87, Michigan St. 74

West Virginia 60, Oakland 53

Iowa St. 84, Kennesaw St. 73

Oklahoma 77, Northwestern St. 59

Oklahoma St. 88, Texas-Arlington 45

Texas Tech 89, North Florida 74

Texas 92, Houston Baptist 48

Wednesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Creighton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marquette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Providence 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Villanova 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Xavier 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 91, Mount St. Mary’s 51

UConn 99, CCSU 48

Butler 56, IUPUI 47

Providence 80, Fairfield 73

Xavier 63, Niagara 60

St. John’s 119, MVSU 61

Creighton 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77

Marquette 88, SIU-Edwardsville 77

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho St. 82, Eastern Oregon 61

S. Utah 116, Bethesda 74

Weber St. 100, Western Colorado University 60

Montana 74, Dickinson State 27

Colorado 94, Montana St. 90, OT

Nevada 91, E. Washington 76

Sacramento St. 89, William Jessup 59

Arizona 81, N. Arizona 52

Oregon St. 73, Portland St. 64

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Pacific vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

George Fox at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Evergreen State at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hampton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Winthrop 110, Mary Baldwin 78

Radford 84, Emory & Henry 72

Charleston Southern 118, Johnson & Wales (NC) 71

Clemson 64, Presbyterian 53

Hampton 101, Mid-Atlantic Christian 51

South Carolina 78, SC-Upstate 60

UNC-Greensboro 57, NC A&T 53

Campbell 85, William Peace 50

UAB 102, UNC-Asheville 77

High Point 108, Shenandoah 59

Iowa 106, Longwood 73

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Brevard College at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Campbell, 1:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Lynchburg at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.

High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maryland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 68, E. Michigan 62

Ohio St. 67, Akron 66

Maryland 83, Quinnipiac 69

Kansas 87, Michigan St. 74

Purdue 96, Bellarmine 67

Illinois 71, Jackson St. 47

Minnesota 71, UMKC 56

W. Illinois 75, Nebraska 74

Northwestern 80, E. Illinois 56

Wisconsin 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Iowa 106, Longwood 73

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

George Washington at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.

High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC San Diego 80, California 67

New Mexico St. 62, UC Irvine 51

Santa Clara 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 77

Southern Cal 89, CS Northridge 49

UC Davis 72, Utah St. 69

Cal Poly 86, Westcliff University 53

San Diego St. 66, UC Riverside 53

UCLA 95, CS Bakersfield 58

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

San Francisco State at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

UC Riverside at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

