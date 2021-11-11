Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
UC Riverside at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.
SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Temple, 7 p.m.
California at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Rutgers 73, Lehigh 70, OT
SC State at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.
Gordon College at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
Colgate at NC State, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Army, 2:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Mississippi St. 75, North Alabama 49
Texas A&M 64, North Florida 46
Vanderbilt 91, Alabama St. 72
Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Georgia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Montana at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Spring Hill at Samford, 8 p.m.
Morris College at The Citadel, Noon
ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Mercer at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Tulsa 82, Northwestern St. 75
McNeese St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Carver at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Southeastern Baptist College at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.
Carver at Nicholls, 1 p.m.
Spring Hill at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Barclay College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Kansas St. 67, Florida A&M 57
Vanderbilt 91, Alabama St. 72
Seattle 69, Alcorn St. 66
Prairie View at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Southern U. at Tulane, 12:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Michigan at Washington, D.C., 8 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Air Force at South Dakota, 2:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Culver-Stockton at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Denver, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Ball St., Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Northeastern at Georgia St., 1 p.m.
ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Champion Christian College at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Florida, Noon
South Alabama at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
N. Colorado 67, Pacific 65
Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo at Honolulu, H.I., 10:30 p.m.
Willamette at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Prairie View at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
Arizona Christian at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
Davidson vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, C.A., 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Sam Houston St. 97, LeTourneau 54
Seattle 69, Alcorn St. 66
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Lamar at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
