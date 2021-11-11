Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Vermont at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Campbell, 1:30 p.m.
Maine-Farmington at Maine, 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Army, 2:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Dayton, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
___
Temple 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
UCF 69, Robert Morris 59
Tulsa 82, Northwestern St. 75
Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Florida, Noon
Southern U. at Tulane, 12:30 p.m.
UCF at Miami, 2 p.m.
Air Force at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Georgia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Temple, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saint Louis 127, Harris-Stowe State 54
George Washington at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Dayton, 6 p.m.
Hofstra at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Wagner at VCU, 7 p.m.
Davidson vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, C.A., 8:30 p.m.
George Washington at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Wake Forest 77, William & Mary 59
Florida St. 105, Penn 70
Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.
Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at Notre Dame, Noon
UCF at Miami, 2 p.m.
Colgate at NC State, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Duke, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Mississippi St. 75, North Alabama 49
Texas A&M 64, North Florida 46
Regent University at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Ohio Valley at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
NC A&T at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at University of the Virgin Islands, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Murray St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Kansas St. 67, Florida A&M 57
McNeese St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Seton Hall 93, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
DePaul 97, Coppin St. 72
Sacred Heart at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at UConn, Noon
Dartmouth at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 6 p.m.
Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Long Beach St. 95, Idaho 89, OT
N. Colorado 67, Pacific 65
N. Arizona at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
George Fox at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Evergreen State at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.
Montana at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii Hilo vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
UNLV 64, Gardner-Webb 58
Brevard College at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Campbell, 1:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Lynchburg at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.
High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
NC A&T at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Regent University at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell at Duke, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Michigan 88, Buffalo 76
Rutgers 73, Lehigh 70, OT
Penn St. 75, Youngstown St. 59
George Washington at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.
High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Michigan at Washington, D.C., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Long Beach St. 95, Idaho 89, OT
UC Santa Barbara 119, San Francisco State 65
Hawaii 97, Hawaii Hilo 67
UC Riverside at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
CS Northridge at Notre Dame, Noon
Boise St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
George Washington at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Life Pacific College at CS Bakersfield, 11 p.m.
