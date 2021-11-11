On Air: Ask the CIO
The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UMBC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Campbell, 1:30 p.m.

Maine-Farmington at Maine, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Army, 2:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Dayton, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Temple 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

UCF 69, Robert Morris 59

Tulsa 82, Northwestern St. 75

Friday’s Games

Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at South Florida, Noon

Southern U. at Tulane, 12:30 p.m.

UCF at Miami, 2 p.m.

Air Force at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Georgia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Davidson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis 127, Harris-Stowe State 54

Thursday’s Games

George Washington at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Dayton, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Wagner at VCU, 7 p.m.

Davidson vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, C.A., 8:30 p.m.

George Washington at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston College 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Louisville 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Virginia 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest 77, William & Mary 59

Florida St. 105, Penn 70

Friday’s Games

Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge at Notre Dame, Noon

UCF at Miami, 2 p.m.

Colgate at NC State, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Liberty 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi St. 75, North Alabama 49

Texas A&M 64, North Florida 46

Thursday’s Games

Regent University at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at University of the Virgin Islands, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Murray St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. 67, Florida A&M 57

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
DePaul 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall 93, Fairleigh Dickinson 49

DePaul 97, Coppin St. 72

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Coppin St. at UConn, Noon

Dartmouth at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 6 p.m.

Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Montana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. 95, Idaho 89, OT

N. Colorado 67, Pacific 65

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

George Fox at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Evergreen State at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
High Point 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Radford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNLV 64, Gardner-Webb 58

Thursday’s Games

Brevard College at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Campbell, 1:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Lynchburg at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.

High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Regent University at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell at Duke, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan 88, Buffalo 76

Rutgers 73, Lehigh 70, OT

Penn St. 75, Youngstown St. 59

Thursday’s Games

George Washington at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.

High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Michigan at Washington, D.C., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. 95, Idaho 89, OT

UC Santa Barbara 119, San Francisco State 65

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 97, Hawaii Hilo 67

UC Riverside at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge at Notre Dame, Noon

Boise St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

George Washington at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Life Pacific College at CS Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

