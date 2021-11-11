Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
James Madison 135, Carlow 40
Wake Forest 77, William & Mary 59
Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.
SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Georgia St., 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 5 p.m.
Randolph at Elon, 7 p.m.
Guilford at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.
Hofstra at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Siena, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Old Dominion 80, Virginia Wesleyan 60
New Mexico 99, FAU 92
W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Trinity (FL) at FIU, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Warner at FAU, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 4 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
UCF 69, Robert Morris 59
Penn St. 75, Youngstown St. 59
Wyoming 85, Detroit 47
IUPUI at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at SE Missouri, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toledo, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Florida St. 105, Penn 70
Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.
Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Harvard at Iona, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Western New England at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Iona, 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Siena, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Michigan 88, Buffalo 76
W. Michigan 76, Hope 58
Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio Wesleyan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Ball St., Noon
Lamar at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 6 p.m.
Point Park at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toledo, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Howard 118, Regent University 54
Temple 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
DePaul 97, Coppin St. 72
Penn State Greater Allegheny at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Penn State Wilkes-Barre at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.
Salisbury at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UConn, Noon
Howard at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Bryn Athyn at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.
NC Central at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Vermont at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
Howard at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
New Mexico 99, FAU 92
Wyoming 85, Detroit 47
UNLV 64, Gardner-Webb 58
Air Force at South Dakota, 2:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Air Force at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
California at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Seton Hall 93, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
Sacred Heart at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Washington College (MD) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 5 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wagner at VCU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Miami-Hamilton at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.
Evansville at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. at SE Missouri, 6:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Murray St., 8 p.m.
