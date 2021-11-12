All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Vermont 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Hartford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UMBC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Vermont 71, N. Iowa 57

Merrimack 61, NJIT 54

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Campbell, 1:30 p.m.

Maine-Farmington at Maine, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Army, 2:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Dayton, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

___

Friday’s Games

Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at South Florida, Noon

Southern U. at Tulane, 12:30 p.m.

UCF at Miami, 2 p.m.

Air Force at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Georgia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Carolina at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Davidson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UMass 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Maryland 71, George Washington 64

Friday’s Games

Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Dayton, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Wagner at VCU, 7 p.m.

Davidson vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, C.A., 8:30 p.m.

George Washington at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canisius at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boston College 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Clemson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Louisville 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Miami 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 North Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Virginia 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge at Notre Dame, Noon

UCF at Miami, 2 p.m.

Colgate at NC State, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Liberty 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Stetson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Liberty 85, Regent University 24

E. Kentucky 103, Ohio Valley 74

Creighton 51, Kennesaw St. 44

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at University of the Virgin Islands, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb at Loyola (Md.), 10:30 a.m.

Piedmont at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU 77, McNeese St. 61

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Creighton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 DePaul 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Providence 92, Sacred Heart 64

Creighton 51, Kennesaw St. 44

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Coppin St. at UConn, Noon

Dartmouth at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 6 p.m.

Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Yale at Seton Hall, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Montana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Idaho 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 73, N. Arizona 62

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado 81, Hawaii 78

E. Washington at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

George Fox at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Evergreen State at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo vs. N. Colorado at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rocky Mountain College at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 High Point 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Radford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Longwood 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 101, Brevard College 44

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Campbell, 1:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Lynchburg at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia, 7 p.m.

High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Regent University at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Longwood, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Purdue 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Maryland 71, George Washington 64

Friday’s Games

W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.

High Point at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Michigan at Washington, D.C., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 97, Hawaii Hilo 67

UC Riverside 66, Arizona St. 65

San Jose St. 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 76

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado 81, Hawaii 78

N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge at Notre Dame, Noon

Boise St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

George Washington at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Life Pacific College at CS Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pacific at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

La Sierra at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.