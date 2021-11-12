On Air: Cyber Chat
The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Drexel 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
James Madison 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Towson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Elon 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 106, SC State 74

Friday’s Games

Northeastern at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 5 p.m.

Randolph at Elon, 7 p.m.

Guilford at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.

Hofstra at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Siena, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bluefield at Elon, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UAB 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UTEP 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UTSA 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
FAU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
FIU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Marshall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Trinity (FL) at FIU, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Warner at FAU, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 4 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhodes at UAB, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Evansville 60, IUPUI 40

Friday’s Games

Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at SE Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toledo, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cornell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Harvard 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Princeton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Yale 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Penn at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

UMass at Yale, 8 p.m.

Brown at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Iona, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Yale at Seton Hall, Noon

Penn at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Brown, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Western New England at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Marist at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Canisius at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Iona, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Siena, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.

Canisius at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ohio 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Toledo 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Akron 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio Wesleyan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Ball St., Noon

Lamar at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 6 p.m.

Point Park at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Howard 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. 126, Penn State Greater Allegheny 75

Coll. of Charleston 106, SC State 74

Norfolk St. 111, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 55

Friday’s Games

SC State at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.

Salisbury at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Coppin St. at UConn, Noon

Howard at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Bryn Athyn at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

NC Central at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Evansville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Vermont 71, N. Iowa 57

Evansville 60, IUPUI 40

Friday’s Games

Illinois St. at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Howard at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hanover at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

South Dakota at Drake, 3 p.m.

Dubuque at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Nevada 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Utah St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

South Dakota 59, Air Force 53

San Jose St. 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 76

Friday’s Games

Utah St. vs. Richmond at Annapolis, M.D., 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

California at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Peru State at Colorado St., 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Merrimack 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wagner 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Providence 92, Sacred Heart 64

Mount St. Mary’s 117, Washington College (MD) 62

Merrimack 61, NJIT 54

Friday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 5 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

LIU at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wagner at VCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Brown, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Belmont 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Morehead St. at UAB, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami-Hamilton at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

Evansville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at SE Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakwood University at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

