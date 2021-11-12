On Air: This Just In
The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 10:07 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
California 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside 66, Arizona St. 65

Washington 73, N. Arizona 62

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.

SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Temple, 7 p.m.

California at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
American U. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Army 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Colgate 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Navy 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) 75, SC State 65

Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colgate at NC State, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Army, 2:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb at Loyola (Md.), 10:30 a.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Montana at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

ETSU at Tennessee, Noon

Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Samford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Furman 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
VMI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wofford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
ETSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mercer 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Samford 86, Spring Hill 69

Friday’s Games

The Citadel 108, Morris College 67

ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

ETSU at Tennessee, Noon

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU 77, McNeese St. 61

Friday’s Games

Carver at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Baptist College at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carver at Nicholls, 1 p.m.

Spring Hill at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Barclay College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Paul Quinn College at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 92, Prairie View 76

Friday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at Tulane, 12:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Michigan at Washington, D.C., 8 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Denver 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UMKC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

South Dakota 59, Air Force 53

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Culver-Stockton at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Denver, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Ball St., Noon

Sunday’s Games

South Dakota at Drake, 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
South Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas State 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Troy 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UALR 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. 83, Northeastern 64

ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Champion Christian College at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at South Florida, Noon

South Alabama at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas Baptist at UALR, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Pacific 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Pacific 85, Hawaii Hilo 74

Portland 122, Willamette 78

San Francisco 92, Prairie View 76

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona Christian at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

Davidson vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, C.A., 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
California Baptist 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Seattle 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 76, Mary Hardin-Baylor 63

Friday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.

