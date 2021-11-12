Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
UC Riverside 66, Arizona St. 65
Washington 73, N. Arizona 62
Oregon St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.
SMU at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
Villanova at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Temple, 7 p.m.
California at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Loyola (Md.) 75, SC State 65
Holy Cross at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
American U. at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
Colgate at NC State, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Army, 2:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Loyola (Md.), 10:30 a.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Robert Morris at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Princeton vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Georgia at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Montana at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
ETSU at Tennessee, Noon
Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Samford 86, Spring Hill 69
The Citadel 108, Morris College 67
ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Wofford at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Furman at Louisville, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Mercer at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Tennessee, Noon
UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
TCU 77, McNeese St. 61
Carver at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Southeastern Baptist College at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Baylor, 8:30 p.m.
Carver at Nicholls, 1 p.m.
Spring Hill at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Barclay College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
San Francisco 92, Prairie View 76
Bethune-Cookman at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Southern U. at Tulane, 12:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Michigan at Washington, D.C., 8 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
South Dakota 59, Air Force 53
N. Dakota St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Culver-Stockton at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Denver, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Ball St., Noon
South Dakota at Drake, 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Georgia St. 83, Northeastern 64
ETSU at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Champion Christian College at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas State at LSU, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Florida, Noon
South Alabama at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at UALR, 3 p.m.
Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Pacific 85, Hawaii Hilo 74
Portland 122, Willamette 78
San Francisco 92, Prairie View 76
San Diego St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Stanford at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
Arizona Christian at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
Davidson vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, C.A., 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.
Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Stephen F. Austin 76, Mary Hardin-Baylor 63
SIU-Edwardsville at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at Arizona, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
North Florida at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Lamar at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.
