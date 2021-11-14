On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
California 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 87, New Mexico 76

Southern Cal 76, Temple 71

UNLV 55, California 52

Utah 89, Sacramento St. 56

Monday’s Games

Maine at Colorado, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

San Diego at California, 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Washington, 9 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
American U. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Army 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Boston U. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Colgate 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Navy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State 77, Colgate 74

Army 86, Hartford 79

Coll. of Charleston 79, Loyola (Md.) 72

NJIT 73, Lehigh 56

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb 70, Loyola (Md.) 65

Penn 73, Bucknell 68

Monday’s Games

Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Navy at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.

American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 86, Gardner-Webb 69

Cincinnati 73, Georgia 68

Mississippi St. 86, Montana 49

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 94, ETSU 62

Florida 71, Florida St. 55

Texas A&M 86, Texas A&M-CC 65

W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Liberty at LSU, 7 p.m.

UMKC at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Furman 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Samford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
VMI 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wofford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
ETSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Mercer 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 88, Mercer 85, OT

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 94, ETSU 62

Chattanooga 75, UNC-Asheville 45

East Carolina 95, W. Carolina 79

Monday’s Games

The Citadel at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Erskine at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Furman at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Samford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Life University at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Keystone at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 101, Carver 44

New Orleans 79, Spring Hill 41

Houston Baptist 122, Barclay College 44

Northwestern St. 91, Champion Christian College 62

Sunday’s Games

SE Louisiana 77, Paul Quinn College 60

Texas A&M 86, Texas A&M-CC 65

Monday’s Games

Nicholls at Baylor, Noon

Champion Christian College at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Concordia (TX) at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Southern U. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. 73, Tulane 70

Jacksonville St. 70, Alabama A&M 47

Missouri St. 78, Alabama St. 60

Portland 62, Alcorn St. 58

Michigan 77, Prairie View 49

California Baptist 95, MVSU 66

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 72, Prairie View 59

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

LeMoyne-Owen at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Washington, 9 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Denver 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UMKC 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 69

Sunday’s Games

Drake 99, South Dakota 50

S. Dakota St. 83, Stephen F. Austin 71

Monday’s Games

IUPUI vs. Denver at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.

UMKC at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas State 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern 53, South Florida 41

Wichita St. 64, South Alabama 58

Butler 70, Troy 59

Texas-Arlington 104, Mary Hardin-Baylor 75

Sunday’s Games

UALR 91, Arkansas Baptist 60

Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

William Peace at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Central Baptist College at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bob Jones at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Champion Christian College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
San Diego 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 74, Arizona Christian 67

Portland 62, Alcorn St. 58

San Francisco 65, Davidson 60

Gonzaga 86, Texas 74

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 73, Pacific 61

Monday’s Games

San Diego at California, 9 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Samford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Stanislaus State at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Seattle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 104, Lamar 75

New Mexico St. 77, UTEP 71

California Baptist 95, MVSU 66

Sunday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 83, Stephen F. Austin 71

Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

