Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Colorado 87, New Mexico 76
Southern Cal 76, Temple 71
Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.
UNLV 55, California 52
Utah 89, Sacramento St. 56
Maine at Colorado, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
San Diego at California, 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Washington, 9 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
NC State 77, Colgate 74
Army 86, Hartford 79
Coll. of Charleston 79, Loyola (Md.) 72
NJIT 73, Lehigh 56
Lipscomb 70, Loyola (Md.) 65
Penn 73, Bucknell 68
Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Navy at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.
American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Arkansas 86, Gardner-Webb 69
Cincinnati 73, Georgia 68
Mississippi St. 86, Montana 49
Tennessee 94, ETSU 62
Florida 71, Florida St. 55
Texas A&M 86, Texas A&M-CC 65
W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.
Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Liberty at LSU, 7 p.m.
UMKC at Missouri, 8 p.m.
SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Winthrop 88, Mercer 85, OT
Tennessee 94, ETSU 62
Chattanooga 75, UNC-Asheville 45
East Carolina 95, W. Carolina 79
The Citadel at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Erskine at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Furman at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Samford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Life University at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Keystone at VMI, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Nicholls 101, Carver 44
New Orleans 79, Spring Hill 41
Houston Baptist 122, Barclay College 44
Northwestern St. 91, Champion Christian College 62
SE Louisiana 77, Paul Quinn College 60
Texas A&M 86, Texas A&M-CC 65
Nicholls at Baylor, Noon
Champion Christian College at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Concordia (TX) at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Southern U. 73, Tulane 70
Jacksonville St. 70, Alabama A&M 47
Missouri St. 78, Alabama St. 60
Portland 62, Alcorn St. 58
Michigan 77, Prairie View 49
California Baptist 95, MVSU 66
Oklahoma St. 72, Prairie View 59
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
LeMoyne-Owen at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Grambling St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Washington, 9 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Ball St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 69
Drake 99, South Dakota 50
S. Dakota St. 83, Stephen F. Austin 71
IUPUI vs. Denver at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.
UMKC at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Montana at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Georgia Southern 53, South Florida 41
Wichita St. 64, South Alabama 58
Butler 70, Troy 59
Texas-Arlington 104, Mary Hardin-Baylor 75
UALR 91, Arkansas Baptist 60
Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
William Peace at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Central Baptist College at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
Bob Jones at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Loyola Marymount 74, Arizona Christian 67
Portland 62, Alcorn St. 58
San Francisco 65, Davidson 60
Gonzaga 86, Texas 74
Hawaii 73, Pacific 61
San Diego at California, 9 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Samford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Stanislaus State at Pacific, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Miami (Ohio) 104, Lamar 75
New Mexico St. 77, UTEP 71
California Baptist 95, MVSU 66
S. Dakota St. 83, Stephen F. Austin 71
Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments