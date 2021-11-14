Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
James Madison 58, Old Dominion 53
Coll. of Charleston 79, Loyola (Md.) 72
Hofstra 73, Duquesne 63
Delaware 83, Siena 63
Monmouth (NJ) 79, Towson 71
Elon 89, Bluefield 72
Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
FAU 78, Warner 56
James Madison 58, Old Dominion 53
New Mexico St. 77, UTEP 71
UAB 98, Rhodes 61
W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.
Milligan at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Jarvis Christian at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.
Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 70, OT
Youngstown St. 97, SE Missouri 79
Ohio 67, Cleveland St. 56
E. Kentucky 77, Milwaukee 71
Toledo 81, Detroit 73
IUPUI vs. Denver at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Edinboro at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Trinity (IL) Christian College at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Iona 90, Harvard 87, OT
Dartmouth 69, Georgetown 60
Seton Hall 80, Yale 44
Penn 73, Bucknell 68
Brown 75, CCSU 57
Minnesota vs. Princeton at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Lyndon State at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.
Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Iona 90, Harvard 87, OT
St. John’s 91, St. Peter’s 70
Delaware 83, Siena 63
Monmouth (NJ) 79, Towson 71
Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.
Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Medgar Evers College at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Ball St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 69
Miami (Ohio) 104, Lamar 75
DePaul 99, Cent. Michigan 66
Akron 102, Point Park 46
Ohio 67, Cleveland St. 56
Toledo 81, Detroit 73
Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Oberlin at Kent St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
UConn 89, Coppin St. 54
Howard 76, Bradley 64
Md.-Eastern Shore 91, Bryn Athyn 42
Norfolk St. 66, Tennessee St. 59
Memphis 90, NC Central 51
Lipscomb 93, SC State 81
Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.
Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Regent University at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 70, OT
Loyola Chicago 89, Florida Gulf Coast 77
Howard 76, Bradley 64
Belmont 81, Evansville 43
Missouri St. 78, Alabama St. 60
Indiana St. 90, Hanover 49
Drake 99, South Dakota 50
Dubuque at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
DePauw at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Air Force 59, Tulsa 58
Colorado 87, New Mexico 76
UNLV 55, California 52
UC Irvine 58, Boise St. 50
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Peru State at Colorado St., 6 p.m.
Grambling St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Saint Joseph’s 80, Mount St. Mary’s 60
Rutgers 48, Merrimack 35
St. Thomas (MN) 91, St. Francis Brooklyn 73
Wagner 58, VCU 44
Binghamton 72, Sacred Heart 60
Brown 75, CCSU 57
Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Franciscan University of Steubenville at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Fisher at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
UT Martin 94, Miami-Hamilton 66
Norfolk St. 66, Tennessee St. 59
Belmont 81, Evansville 43
Youngstown St. 97, SE Missouri 79
Murray St. 78, Bellarmine 59
Oakwood University at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Furman at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Knox at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Fisk at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
