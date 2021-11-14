On Air: Federal News Network program
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Drexel 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Elon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Delaware 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 58, Old Dominion 53

Coll. of Charleston 79, Loyola (Md.) 72

Hofstra 73, Duquesne 63

Delaware 83, Siena 63

Monmouth (NJ) 79, Towson 71

Sunday’s Games

Elon 89, Bluefield 72

Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Charlotte 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
FAU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
FIU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rice 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTEP 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

FAU 78, Warner 56

James Madison 58, Old Dominion 53

New Mexico St. 77, UTEP 71

Sunday’s Games

UAB 98, Rhodes 61

W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milligan at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.

Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oakland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 70, OT

Youngstown St. 97, SE Missouri 79

Ohio 67, Cleveland St. 56

E. Kentucky 77, Milwaukee 71

Toledo 81, Detroit 73

Monday’s Games

IUPUI vs. Denver at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Edinboro at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Princeton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Brown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Yale 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Harvard 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Penn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Iona 90, Harvard 87, OT

Dartmouth 69, Georgetown 60

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall 80, Yale 44

Penn 73, Bucknell 68

Brown 75, CCSU 57

Minnesota vs. Princeton at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Lyndon State at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.

Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Marist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rider 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Iona 90, Harvard 87, OT

St. John’s 91, St. Peter’s 70

Delaware 83, Siena 63

Monmouth (NJ) 79, Towson 71

Sunday’s Games

Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Medgar Evers College at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Ohio 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Toledo 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 69

Miami (Ohio) 104, Lamar 75

DePaul 99, Cent. Michigan 66

Akron 102, Point Park 46

Ohio 67, Cleveland St. 56

Toledo 81, Detroit 73

Monday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oberlin at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Howard 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

UConn 89, Coppin St. 54

Howard 76, Bradley 64

Md.-Eastern Shore 91, Bryn Athyn 42

Norfolk St. 66, Tennessee St. 59

Memphis 90, NC Central 51

Lipscomb 93, SC State 81

Sunday’s Games

Delaware St. at Rider, 5 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Coppin St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Regent University at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Evansville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 70, OT

Loyola Chicago 89, Florida Gulf Coast 77

Howard 76, Bradley 64

Belmont 81, Evansville 43

Missouri St. 78, Alabama St. 60

Sunday’s Games

Indiana St. 90, Hanover 49

Drake 99, South Dakota 50

Dubuque at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

DePauw at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UNLV 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Mexico 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 59, Tulsa 58

Colorado 87, New Mexico 76

UNLV 55, California 52

UC Irvine 58, Boise St. 50

Sunday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Peru State at Colorado St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 80, Mount St. Mary’s 60

Rutgers 48, Merrimack 35

St. Thomas (MN) 91, St. Francis Brooklyn 73

Wagner 58, VCU 44

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 72, Sacred Heart 60

Brown 75, CCSU 57

Monday’s Games

Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Franciscan University of Steubenville at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Fisher at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Belmont 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin 94, Miami-Hamilton 66

Norfolk St. 66, Tennessee St. 59

Belmont 81, Evansville 43

Youngstown St. 97, SE Missouri 79

Murray St. 78, Bellarmine 59

Sunday’s Games

Oakwood University at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Furman at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Knox at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Fisk at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

