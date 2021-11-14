Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Maryland 68, Vermont 57
Army 86, Hartford 79
La Salle 67, Albany (NY) 64
Mass.-Lowell 59, Dayton 58
NJIT 73, Lehigh 56
Binghamton 72, Sacred Heart 60
Penn State York at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Maine at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Georgia Southern 53, South Florida 41
Southern U. 73, Tulane 70
UCF 95, Miami 89
Air Force 59, Tulsa 58
Wichita St. 64, South Alabama 58
Cincinnati 73, Georgia 68
Memphis 90, NC Central 51
Southern Cal 76, Temple 71
East Carolina 95, W. Carolina 79
NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Saint Joseph’s 80, Mount St. Mary’s 60
La Salle 67, Albany (NY) 64
Mass.-Lowell 59, Dayton 58
Hofstra 73, Duquesne 63
Wagner 58, VCU 44
San Francisco 65, Davidson 60
UC San Diego 75, George Washington 55
Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.
George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Notre Dame 68, CS Northridge 52
UCF 95, Miami 89
NC State 77, Colgate 74
Duke 67, Campbell 56
Florida 71, Florida St. 55
Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Navy at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.
High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Jacksonville 63, NC A&T 54
Loyola Chicago 89, Florida Gulf Coast 77
North Alabama 99, University of the Virgin Islands 47
Jacksonville St. 70, Alabama A&M 47
E. Kentucky 77, Milwaukee 71
Lipscomb 93, SC State 81
Murray St. 78, Bellarmine 59
Lipscomb 70, Loyola (Md.) 65
Piedmont at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
Carver at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
Liberty at LSU, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Gonzaga 86, Texas 74
Oklahoma St. 72, Prairie View 59
Nicholls at Baylor, Noon
Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
UConn 89, Coppin St. 54
Dartmouth 69, Georgetown 60
St. John’s 91, St. Peter’s 70
DePaul 99, Cent. Michigan 66
Butler 70, Troy 59
Seton Hall 80, Yale 44
Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Mississippi St. 86, Montana 49
Hawaii Hilo 87, N. Colorado 79, OT
Utah 89, Sacramento St. 56
Montana St. 81, Rocky Mountain College 52
Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Benedictine at Mesa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Colorado College at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Walla Walla University at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Jacksonville 63, NC A&T 54
Winthrop 88, Mercer 85, OT
Arkansas 86, Gardner-Webb 69
Hampton 70, Regent University 56
Duke 67, Campbell 56
Chattanooga 75, UNC-Asheville 45
Longwood 93, Mid-Atlantic Christian 47
St. Andrews at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.
High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Maryland 68, Vermont 57
Rutgers 48, Merrimack 35
Michigan 77, Prairie View 49
Minnesota vs. Princeton at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.
Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Notre Dame 68, CS Northridge 52
UC Irvine 58, Boise St. 50
UC San Diego 75, George Washington 55
CS Bakersfield 85, Life Pacific College 60
Hawaii 73, Pacific 61
La Sierra at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 11 p.m.
La Verne at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
San Diego Christian at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
