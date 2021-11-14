On Air: Federal News Network program
November 14, 2021
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Vermont 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UMBC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 68, Vermont 57

Army 86, Hartford 79

La Salle 67, Albany (NY) 64

Mass.-Lowell 59, Dayton 58

NJIT 73, Lehigh 56

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 72, Sacred Heart 60

Monday’s Games

Penn State York at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Maine at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Temple 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern 53, South Florida 41

Southern U. 73, Tulane 70

UCF 95, Miami 89

Air Force 59, Tulsa 58

Wichita St. 64, South Alabama 58

Cincinnati 73, Georgia 68

Memphis 90, NC Central 51

Southern Cal 76, Temple 71

Sunday’s Games

East Carolina 95, W. Carolina 79

Monday’s Games

NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Davidson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 80, Mount St. Mary’s 60

La Salle 67, Albany (NY) 64

Mass.-Lowell 59, Dayton 58

Hofstra 73, Duquesne 63

Wagner 58, VCU 44

San Francisco 65, Davidson 60

UC San Diego 75, George Washington 55

Sunday’s Games

Morgan St. at George Mason, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.

George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Boston College 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Louisville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Miami 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Virginia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 68, CS Northridge 52

UCF 95, Miami 89

NC State 77, Colgate 74

Duke 67, Campbell 56

Sunday’s Games

Florida 71, Florida St. 55

Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 63, NC A&T 54

Loyola Chicago 89, Florida Gulf Coast 77

North Alabama 99, University of the Virgin Islands 47

Jacksonville St. 70, Alabama A&M 47

E. Kentucky 77, Milwaukee 71

Lipscomb 93, SC State 81

Murray St. 78, Bellarmine 59

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb 70, Loyola (Md.) 65

Piedmont at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Carver at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at LSU, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga 86, Texas 74

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 72, Prairie View 59

Monday’s Games

Nicholls at Baylor, Noon

Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

UConn 89, Coppin St. 54

Dartmouth 69, Georgetown 60

St. John’s 91, St. Peter’s 70

DePaul 99, Cent. Michigan 66

Butler 70, Troy 59

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall 80, Yale 44

Monday’s Games

Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 86, Montana 49

Hawaii Hilo 87, N. Colorado 79, OT

Utah 89, Sacramento St. 56

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. 81, Rocky Mountain College 52

Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Benedictine at Mesa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado College at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Walla Walla University at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Longwood 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 63, NC A&T 54

Winthrop 88, Mercer 85, OT

Arkansas 86, Gardner-Webb 69

Hampton 70, Regent University 56

Duke 67, Campbell 56

Sunday’s Games

Chattanooga 75, UNC-Asheville 45

Longwood 93, Mid-Atlantic Christian 47

Monday’s Games

St. Andrews at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 68, Vermont 57

Rutgers 48, Merrimack 35

Michigan 77, Prairie View 49

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Princeton at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 68, CS Northridge 52

UC Irvine 58, Boise St. 50

UC San Diego 75, George Washington 55

CS Bakersfield 85, Life Pacific College 60

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 73, Pacific 61

La Sierra at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

La Verne at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

