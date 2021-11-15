Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Binghamton 72, Sacred Heart 60
Penn State York at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.
Maine at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Vermont, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
East Carolina 95, W. Carolina 79
NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
St. Bonaventure 69, Canisius 60
George Mason 90, Morgan St. 53
Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.
George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Florida 71, Florida St. 55
Boston College 72, Fairfield 64
Syracuse 75, Drexel 60
Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Navy at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.
High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.
Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.
NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Lipscomb 70, Loyola (Md.) 65
Kennesaw St. 81, Piedmont 57
Carver at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
Liberty at LSU, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Oklahoma St. 72, Prairie View 59
Nicholls at Baylor, Noon
Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Seton Hall 80, Yale 44
Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.
LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Montana St. 81, Rocky Mountain College 52
Seattle 77, Idaho St. 51
Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Benedictine at Mesa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Colorado College at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Walla Walla University at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
George Fox at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Chattanooga 75, UNC-Asheville 45
Longwood 93, Mid-Atlantic Christian 47
St. Andrews at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.
High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Minnesota 87, Princeton 80, 2OT
Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.
Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Hawaii 73, Pacific 61
UC Riverside 72, La Sierra 54
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 11 p.m.
La Verne at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
San Diego Christian at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments