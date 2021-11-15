On Air: For Your Benefit
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Vermont 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UMBC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 72, Sacred Heart 60

Monday’s Games

Penn State York at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Maine at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Temple 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

East Carolina 95, W. Carolina 79

Monday’s Games

NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Davidson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 69, Canisius 60

George Mason 90, Morgan St. 53

Monday’s Games

Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.

George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston College 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Louisville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Miami 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Virginia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida 71, Florida St. 55

Boston College 72, Fairfield 64

Syracuse 75, Drexel 60

Monday’s Games

Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.

NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb 70, Loyola (Md.) 65

Kennesaw St. 81, Piedmont 57

Monday’s Games

Carver at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at LSU, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 72, Prairie View 59

Monday’s Games

Nicholls at Baylor, Noon

Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall 80, Yale 44

Monday’s Games

Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. 81, Rocky Mountain College 52

Seattle 77, Idaho St. 51

Monday’s Games

Weber St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Benedictine at Mesa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado College at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Walla Walla University at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

George Fox at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Longwood 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Chattanooga 75, UNC-Asheville 45

Longwood 93, Mid-Atlantic Christian 47

Monday’s Games

St. Andrews at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 87, Princeton 80, 2OT

Monday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 73, Pacific 61

UC Riverside 72, La Sierra 54

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

La Verne at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

