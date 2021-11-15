Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Maine at Colorado, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.
San Diego at California, 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Washington, 9 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Lipscomb 70, Loyola (Md.) 65
Penn 73, Bucknell 68
Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Navy at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.
American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.
Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Tennessee 94, ETSU 62
Florida 71, Florida St. 55
Texas A&M 86, Texas A&M-CC 65
South Carolina 75, W. Kentucky 64
Vanderbilt 79, Texas State 60
Liberty at LSU, 7 p.m.
UMKC at Missouri, 8 p.m.
SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Tennessee 94, ETSU 62
Chattanooga 75, UNC-Asheville 45
East Carolina 95, W. Carolina 79
The Citadel at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Erskine at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Furman at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Samford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Life University at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Keystone at VMI, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
SE Louisiana 77, Paul Quinn College 60
Texas A&M 86, Texas A&M-CC 65
Nicholls at Baylor, Noon
Champion Christian College at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Concordia (TX) at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Denver, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Oklahoma St. 72, Prairie View 59
Wyoming 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45
LeMoyne-Owen at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Grambling St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Washington, 9 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Drake 99, South Dakota 50
S. Dakota St. 83, Stephen F. Austin 71
IUPUI vs. Denver at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.
UMKC at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Montana at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Denver, 2 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Kansas Christian at UMKC, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
UALR 91, Arkansas Baptist 60
Vanderbilt 79, Texas State 60
William Peace at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Central Baptist College at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
Bob Jones at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Xavier University of Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Hawaii 73, Pacific 61
San Diego at California, 9 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Samford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Stanislaus State at Pacific, 10 p.m.
UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Bellarmine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
S. Dakota St. 83, Stephen F. Austin 71
Seattle 77, Idaho St. 51
Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments