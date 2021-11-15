On Air: For Your Benefit
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Elon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Delaware 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Elon 89, Bluefield 72

Syracuse 75, Drexel 60

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Charlotte 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
FAU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
FIU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rice 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTEP 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

UAB 98, Rhodes 61

South Carolina 75, W. Kentucky 64

Monday’s Games

Milligan at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.

Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oakland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

IUPUI vs. Denver at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Edinboro at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Brown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Princeton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Yale 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Harvard 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Penn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall 80, Yale 44

Penn 73, Bucknell 68

Brown 75, CCSU 57

Minnesota 87, Princeton 80, 2OT

Tuesday’s Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Lyndon State at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.

Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rider 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Marist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston College 72, Fairfield 64

Rider 63, Delaware St. 53

St. Bonaventure 69, Canisius 60

Monday’s Games

Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Medgar Evers College at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Ohio 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Toledo 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oberlin at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Howard 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Rider 63, Delaware St. 53

George Mason 90, Morgan St. 53

Monday’s Games

Coppin St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Regent University at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Hood at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Evansville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana St. 90, Hanover 49

Drake 99, South Dakota 50

N. Iowa 95, Dubuque 58

Tuesday’s Games

DePauw at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UNLV 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Mexico 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Wyoming 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45

Colorado St. 88, Peru State 62

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 72, Sacred Heart 60

Brown 75, CCSU 57

Monday’s Games

Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Franciscan University of Steubenville at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Fisher at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.

LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Belmont 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 109, Oakwood University 68

Monday’s Games

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Furman at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Knox at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Fisk at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

