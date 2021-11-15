Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Elon 89, Bluefield 72
Syracuse 75, Drexel 60
James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.
La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
UAB 98, Rhodes 61
South Carolina 75, W. Kentucky 64
Milligan at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Jarvis Christian at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.
Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
IUPUI vs. Denver at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Edinboro at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Trinity (IL) Christian College at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.
Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Seton Hall 80, Yale 44
Penn 73, Bucknell 68
Brown 75, CCSU 57
Minnesota 87, Princeton 80, 2OT
Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Lyndon State at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.
Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Boston College 72, Fairfield 64
Rider 63, Delaware St. 53
St. Bonaventure 69, Canisius 60
Manhattan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Medgar Evers College at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.
Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Oberlin at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Rider 63, Delaware St. 53
George Mason 90, Morgan St. 53
Coppin St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Regent University at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Hood at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Indiana St. 90, Hanover 49
Drake 99, South Dakota 50
N. Iowa 95, Dubuque 58
DePauw at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Wyoming 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45
Colorado St. 88, Peru State 62
Grambling St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Binghamton 72, Sacred Heart 60
Brown 75, CCSU 57
Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Franciscan University of Steubenville at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Fisher at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.
LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Tennessee Tech 109, Oakwood University 68
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Furman at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Knox at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Fisk at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
