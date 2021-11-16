On Air: Innovation In Government
The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 10:07 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stanford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado 90, Maine 46

Arizona St. 72, North Florida 63

California 75, San Diego 70

Tulsa 64, Oregon St. 58

Washington 72, Texas Southern 65

Utah 86, Bethune-Cookman 55

Stanford 76, San Jose St. 62

UCLA 100, Long Beach St. 79

Washington St. 73, UC Santa Barbara 65

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
American U. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Army 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Boston U. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Colgate 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Navy 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Quinnipiac 76, Holy Cross 68

Louisville 77, Navy 60

Tuesday’s Games

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.

American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.

Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SUNY-Polytechnic Institute at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
South Carolina 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Monday’s Games

LSU 74, Liberty 58

UMKC 80, Missouri 66

Tuesday’s Games

SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Furman 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Samford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
The Citadel 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
VMI 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
ETSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Mercer 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Presbyterian 74, The Citadel 70, 2OT

UNC-Greensboro 55, Coppin St. 48

Wofford 98, Erskine 41

Belmont 95, Furman 89, OT

San Francisco 77, Samford 55

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Life University at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Keystone at VMI, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Baylor 89, Nicholls 60

McNeese St. 116, Champion Christian College 66

SMU 95, Northwestern St. 48

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Concordia (TX) at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Denver, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Southern U. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Florida A&M 95, LeMoyne-Owen 70

Texas Tech 84, Prairie View 49

Gonzaga 84, Alcorn St. 57

New Mexico 86, Grambling St. 61

Washington 72, Texas Southern 65

Utah 86, Bethune-Cookman 55

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Denver 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Denver 63, IUPUI 47

UMKC 80, Missouri 66

North Dakota 79, Montana 77

UNLV 64, N. Dakota St. 62

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Denver, 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Kansas Christian at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Haskell at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas State 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Appalachian St. 98, William Peace 49

Arkansas St. 90, Central Baptist College 63

Tuesday’s Games

Bob Jones at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Champion Christian College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier University of Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
San Diego 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Monday’s Games

California 75, San Diego 70

Gonzaga 84, Alcorn St. 57

San Francisco 77, Samford 55

Utah Valley 86, Pepperdine 74, OT

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 70, S. Utah 51

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Stanislaus State at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Bellarmine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Seattle 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia Tech 75, Lamar 66

Utah Valley 86, Pepperdine 74, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

