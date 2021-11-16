Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Colorado 90, Maine 46
Arizona St. 72, North Florida 63
California 75, San Diego 70
Tulsa 64, Oregon St. 58
Washington 72, Texas Southern 65
Utah 86, Bethune-Cookman 55
Stanford 76, San Jose St. 62
UCLA 100, Long Beach St. 79
Washington St. 73, UC Santa Barbara 65
Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Quinnipiac 76, Holy Cross 68
Louisville 77, Navy 60
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.
American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.
Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
SUNY-Polytechnic Institute at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
LSU 74, Liberty 58
UMKC 80, Missouri 66
SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.
Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.
UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Presbyterian 74, The Citadel 70, 2OT
UNC-Greensboro 55, Coppin St. 48
Wofford 98, Erskine 41
Belmont 95, Furman 89, OT
San Francisco 77, Samford 55
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Life University at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Keystone at VMI, 7 p.m.
Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Baylor 89, Nicholls 60
McNeese St. 116, Champion Christian College 66
SMU 95, Northwestern St. 48
Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Concordia (TX) at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Denver, 2 p.m.
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Florida A&M 95, LeMoyne-Owen 70
Texas Tech 84, Prairie View 49
Gonzaga 84, Alcorn St. 57
New Mexico 86, Grambling St. 61
Washington 72, Texas Southern 65
Utah 86, Bethune-Cookman 55
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Denver 63, IUPUI 47
UMKC 80, Missouri 66
North Dakota 79, Montana 77
UNLV 64, N. Dakota St. 62
Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Denver, 2 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Kansas Christian at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Haskell at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Presentation College at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Appalachian St. 98, William Peace 49
Arkansas St. 90, Central Baptist College 63
Bob Jones at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Xavier University of Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
California 75, San Diego 70
Gonzaga 84, Alcorn St. 57
San Francisco 77, Samford 55
Utah Valley 86, Pepperdine 74, OT
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 70, S. Utah 51
Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Stanislaus State at Pacific, 10 p.m.
UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Bellarmine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.
Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Georgia Tech 75, Lamar 66
Utah Valley 86, Pepperdine 74, OT
Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon
San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
