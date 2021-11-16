On Air: Innovation In Government
The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Elon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Delaware 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Charlotte 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
FIU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rice 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTEP 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UTSA 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Marshall 80, Milligan 58

Old Dominion 79, Manhattan 58

Louisiana Tech 91, Jarvis Christian 61

Buffalo 69, North Texas 66

TCU 83, Southern Miss. 51

Texas A&M-Commerce 65, UTSA 62

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.

Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oakland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Denver 63, IUPUI 47

Ohio 85, Robert Morris 71

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Edinboro at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Brown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Princeton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Yale 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Harvard 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Penn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Lyndon State at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.

Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rider 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Marist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Old Dominion 79, Manhattan 58

Quinnipiac 76, Holy Cross 68

Tuesday’s Games

Medgar Evers College at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Toledo 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Buffalo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Ohio St. 89, Bowling Green 58

Ohio 85, Robert Morris 71

Cent. Michigan 62, E. Illinois 61

Buffalo 69, North Texas 66

Tuesday’s Games

Oberlin at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling Jesuit at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saginaw Valley State at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Howard 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 55, Coppin St. 48

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Regent University at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Hood at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Andrews at SC State, 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Evansville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

DePauw at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UNLV 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Monday’s Games

New Mexico 86, Grambling St. 61

Fresno St. 69, Idaho 62

UNLV 64, N. Dakota St. 62

Stanford 76, San Jose St. 62

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Clemson 93, Bryant 70

St. Francis (Pa.) 100, Franciscan University of Steubenville 54

Tuesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Fisher at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.

LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Belmont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. 82, Kentucky Christian 57

Belmont 95, Furman 89, OT

Cent. Michigan 62, E. Illinois 61

SIU-Edwardsville 75, Knox 37

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Fisk at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Transylvania at Morehead St., 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

