All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 James Madison 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Elon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Delaware 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Drexel 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Towson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Charlotte 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Marshall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 FAU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 FIU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Rice 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UTEP 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UTSA 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Marshall 80, Milligan 58

Old Dominion 79, Manhattan 58

Louisiana Tech 91, Jarvis Christian 61

Buffalo 69, North Texas 66

TCU 83, Southern Miss. 51

Texas A&M-Commerce 65, UTSA 62

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.

Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Oakland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Denver 63, IUPUI 47

Ohio 85, Robert Morris 71

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Edinboro at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Brown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Princeton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Yale 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Harvard 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Penn 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Lyndon State at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.

Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rider 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Marist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Canisius 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Niagara 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Old Dominion 79, Manhattan 58

Quinnipiac 76, Holy Cross 68

Tuesday’s Games

Medgar Evers College at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Ohio 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Toledo 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Buffalo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Ohio St. 89, Bowling Green 58

Ohio 85, Robert Morris 71

Cent. Michigan 62, E. Illinois 61

Buffalo 69, North Texas 66

Tuesday’s Games

Oberlin at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling Jesuit at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saginaw Valley State at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Howard 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 NC Central 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 55, Coppin St. 48

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Regent University at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Hood at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Andrews at SC State, 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Evansville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Bradley 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

DePauw at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UNLV 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 New Mexico 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nevada 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Monday’s Games

New Mexico 86, Grambling St. 61

Fresno St. 69, Idaho 62

UNLV 64, N. Dakota St. 62

Stanford 76, San Jose St. 62

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Merrimack 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bryant 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 LIU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Clemson 93, Bryant 70

St. Francis (Pa.) 100, Franciscan University of Steubenville 54

Tuesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Fisher at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.

LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Belmont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. 82, Kentucky Christian 57

Belmont 95, Furman 89, OT

Cent. Michigan 62, E. Illinois 61

SIU-Edwardsville 75, Knox 37

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Fisk at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Transylvania at Morehead St., 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.