All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.
La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Marshall 80, Milligan 58
Old Dominion 79, Manhattan 58
Louisiana Tech 91, Jarvis Christian 61
Buffalo 69, North Texas 66
TCU 83, Southern Miss. 51
Texas A&M-Commerce 65, UTSA 62
Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.
Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Denver 63, IUPUI 47
Ohio 85, Robert Morris 71
Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Edinboro at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Trinity (IL) Christian College at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.
Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Johnson & Wales (RI) at Brown, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Lyndon State at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.
Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Old Dominion 79, Manhattan 58
Quinnipiac 76, Holy Cross 68
Medgar Evers College at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Iona, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Yale at Siena, 7 p.m.
Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Ohio St. 89, Bowling Green 58
Ohio 85, Robert Morris 71
Cent. Michigan 62, E. Illinois 61
Buffalo 69, North Texas 66
Oberlin at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Jesuit at Akron, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Saginaw Valley State at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
UNC-Greensboro 55, Coppin St. 48
Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Regent University at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Hood at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
St. Andrews at SC State, 8 p.m.
Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
DePauw at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
New Mexico 86, Grambling St. 61
Fresno St. 69, Idaho 62
UNLV 64, N. Dakota St. 62
Stanford 76, San Jose St. 62
Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.
San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Clemson 93, Bryant 70
St. Francis (Pa.) 100, Franciscan University of Steubenville 54
Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Fisher at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.
LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Morehead St. 82, Kentucky Christian 57
Belmont 95, Furman 89, OT
Cent. Michigan 62, E. Illinois 61
SIU-Edwardsville 75, Knox 37
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Fisk at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Transylvania at Morehead St., 7:30 p.m.
Rockford at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
