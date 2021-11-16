Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
UMBC 85, Penn State York 47
Colorado 90, Maine 46
Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.
Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Vermont, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
South Florida 56, NC A&T 54
SMU 95, Northwestern St. 48
Tulsa 64, Oregon St. 58
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.
Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Weber St. 63, Duquesne 59
Fordham 84, St. Thomas (MN) 78
UMass 81, Penn St. 56
Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.
George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon
St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Clemson 93, Bryant 70
Virginia Tech 65, Radford 39
Georgia Tech 75, Lamar 66
Louisville 77, Navy 60
Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.
High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.
Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.
NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Kennesaw St. 117, Carver 58
LSU 74, Liberty 58
Arizona St. 72, North Florida 63
Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Baylor 89, Nicholls 60
TCU 83, Southern Miss. 51
Texas Tech 84, Prairie View 49
Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.
Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Marquette 67, Illinois 66
Providence 63, Wisconsin 58
Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.
LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.
New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Weber St. 63, Duquesne 59
N. Arizona 97, Benedictine at Mesa 48
N. Colorado 93, Colorado College 53
North Dakota 79, Montana 77
E. Washington 111, Walla Walla University 71
Sacramento St. 58, Cal Poly 57
Fresno St. 69, Idaho 62
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 70, S. Utah 51
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
George Fox at Portland St., 10 p.m.
UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
SC-Upstate 96, St. Andrews 43
Presbyterian 74, The Citadel 70, 2OT
South Florida 56, NC A&T 54
Virginia Tech 65, Radford 39
Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.
High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Ohio St. 89, Bowling Green 58
Marquette 67, Illinois 66
UMass 81, Penn St. 56
Providence 63, Wisconsin 58
Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Sacramento St. 58, Cal Poly 57
UCLA 100, Long Beach St. 79
Washington St. 73, UC Santa Barbara 65
La Verne at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
San Diego Christian at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments