Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Vermont 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

UMBC 85, Penn State York 47

Colorado 90, Maine 46

Tuesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Temple 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Monday’s Games

South Florida 56, NC A&T 54

SMU 95, Northwestern St. 48

Tulsa 64, Oregon St. 58

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UMass 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Weber St. 63, Duquesne 59

Fordham 84, St. Thomas (MN) 78

UMass 81, Penn St. 56

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 8 p.m.

George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston College 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Louisville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Miami 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Virginia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Clemson 93, Bryant 70

Virginia Tech 65, Radford 39

Georgia Tech 75, Lamar 66

Louisville 77, Navy 60

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at FAU, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Houston, 8 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

CCSU vs. NC State at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.

NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 117, Carver 58

LSU 74, Liberty 58

Arizona St. 72, North Florida 63

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

James Madison at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at UCF, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Baylor 89, Nicholls 60

TCU 83, Southern Miss. 51

Texas Tech 84, Prairie View 49

Tuesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Marquette 67, Illinois 66

Providence 63, Wisconsin 58

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Montana 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Weber St. 63, Duquesne 59

N. Arizona 97, Benedictine at Mesa 48

N. Colorado 93, Colorado College 53

North Dakota 79, Montana 77

E. Washington 111, Walla Walla University 71

Sacramento St. 58, Cal Poly 57

Fresno St. 69, Idaho 62

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 70, S. Utah 51

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

George Fox at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Longwood 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

SC-Upstate 96, St. Andrews 43

Presbyterian 74, The Citadel 70, 2OT

South Florida 56, NC A&T 54

Virginia Tech 65, Radford 39

Tuesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Ohio St. 89, Bowling Green 58

Marquette 67, Illinois 66

UMass 81, Penn St. 56

Providence 63, Wisconsin 58

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. 58, Cal Poly 57

UCLA 100, Long Beach St. 79

Washington St. 73, UC Santa Barbara 65

Tuesday’s Games

La Verne at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

George Washington at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

