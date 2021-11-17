Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
James Madison 79, E. Kentucky 78
Iona 82, Hofstra 74
Norfolk St. 91, William & Mary 74
Northeastern 49, Boston U. 48
Pittsburgh 59, UNC-Wilmington 51
Towson 78, Hampton 54
North Carolina 94, Coll. of Charleston 83
La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.
Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Miami 68, FAU 66
Middle Tennessee 76, Winthrop 65
Rice 81, Southern U. 63
UTSA 78, Denver 64
UTEP 88, Northern New Mexico 53
IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Texas A&M-CC 65, IUPUI 59
Cleveland St. 75, Edinboro 61
Fort Wayne 65, Austin Peay 60
Purdue 96, Wright St. 52
Ill.-Chicago 91, Trinity (IL) Christian College 50
IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.
Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Brown 98, Johnson & Wales (RI) 47
Cornell 78, Colgate 68
Dartmouth 114, Lyndon State 74
Penn 85, Lafayette 57
Yale 82, Siena 54
Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.
Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.
Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.
Wells at Cornell, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Fairfield 110, Medgar Evers College 55
Iona 82, Hofstra 74
Monmouth (NJ) 85, Lehigh 75
Yale 82, Siena 54
Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Kent St. 84, Oberlin 38
Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Jesuit at Akron, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Saginaw Valley State at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Villanova 100, Howard 81
Delaware St. 84, Regent University 30
Georgia 76, SC State 60
Norfolk St. 91, William & Mary 74
Iowa 86, NC Central 69
Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Hood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.
St. Andrews at SC State, 8 p.m.
Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Evansville 69, DePauw 58
Bradley 92, Missouri S&T 66
Murray St. 77, Illinois St. 65
Loyola Chicago 92, Chicago St. 56
N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Santa Clara 96, Nevada 74
Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.
San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.
Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Kentucky 80, Mount St. Mary’s 55
Sacred Heart 109, Fisher 49
NC State 79, CCSU 65
CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.
LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Chattanooga 69, Tennessee Tech 62
Fort Wayne 65, Austin Peay 60
Murray St. 77, Illinois St. 65
Tennessee St. 111, Fisk 56
Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Transylvania at Morehead St., 7:30 p.m.
Rockford at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.
Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.
