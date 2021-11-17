All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Elon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Towson 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Delaware 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Drexel 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison 79, E. Kentucky 78

Iona 82, Hofstra 74

Norfolk St. 91, William & Mary 74

Northeastern 49, Boston U. 48

Pittsburgh 59, UNC-Wilmington 51

Towson 78, Hampton 54

North Carolina 94, Coll. of Charleston 83

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UAB 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Charlotte 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Marshall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rice 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UTEP 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 FIU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 FAU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 68, FAU 66

Middle Tennessee 76, Winthrop 65

Rice 81, Southern U. 63

UTSA 78, Denver 64

UTEP 88, Northern New Mexico 53

Wednesday’s Games

IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Oakland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC 65, IUPUI 59

Cleveland St. 75, Edinboro 61

Fort Wayne 65, Austin Peay 60

Purdue 96, Wright St. 52

Ill.-Chicago 91, Trinity (IL) Christian College 50

Wednesday’s Games

IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Brown 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Yale 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Princeton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Penn 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Harvard 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brown 98, Johnson & Wales (RI) 47

Cornell 78, Colgate 68

Dartmouth 114, Lyndon State 74

Penn 85, Lafayette 57

Yale 82, Siena 54

Wednesday’s Games

Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Wells at Cornell, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rider 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Marist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Fairfield 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Canisius 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Niagara 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fairfield 110, Medgar Evers College 55

Iona 82, Hofstra 74

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Lehigh 75

Yale 82, Siena 54

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Ohio 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Toledo 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Buffalo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kent St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. 84, Oberlin 38

Wednesday’s Games

Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling Jesuit at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saginaw Valley State at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Howard 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 NC Central 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 100, Howard 81

Delaware St. 84, Regent University 30

Georgia 76, SC State 60

Norfolk St. 91, William & Mary 74

Iowa 86, NC Central 69

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Hood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Andrews at SC State, 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Drake 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Evansville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bradley 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville 69, DePauw 58

Bradley 92, Missouri S&T 66

Murray St. 77, Illinois St. 65

Loyola Chicago 92, Chicago St. 56

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UNLV 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 New Mexico 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nevada 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara 96, Nevada 74

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Merrimack 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bryant 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 LIU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky 80, Mount St. Mary’s 55

Sacred Heart 109, Fisher 49

NC State 79, CCSU 65

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.

LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Belmont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chattanooga 69, Tennessee Tech 62

Fort Wayne 65, Austin Peay 60

Murray St. 77, Illinois St. 65

Tennessee St. 111, Fisk 56

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Transylvania at Morehead St., 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.