On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
November 17, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Elon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Towson 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Delaware 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison 79, E. Kentucky 78

Iona 82, Hofstra 74

Norfolk St. 91, William & Mary 74

Northeastern 49, Boston U. 48

Pittsburgh 59, UNC-Wilmington 51

Towson 78, Hampton 54

North Carolina 94, Coll. of Charleston 83

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UAB 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Charlotte 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rice 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
FIU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
FAU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 68, FAU 66

Middle Tennessee 76, Winthrop 65

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Rice 81, Southern U. 63

UTSA 78, Denver 64

UTEP 88, Northern New Mexico 53

Wednesday’s Games

IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oakland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC 65, IUPUI 59

Cleveland St. 75, Edinboro 61

Fort Wayne 65, Austin Peay 60

Purdue 96, Wright St. 52

Ill.-Chicago 91, Trinity (IL) Christian College 50

Wednesday’s Games

IUPUI at UTSA, 5:30 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Brown 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Yale 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Princeton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Penn 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Harvard 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brown 98, Johnson & Wales (RI) 47

Cornell 78, Colgate 68

Dartmouth 114, Lyndon State 74

Penn 85, Lafayette 57

Yale 82, Siena 54

Wednesday’s Games

Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Wells at Cornell, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rider 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Marist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fairfield 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fairfield 110, Medgar Evers College 55

Iona 82, Hofstra 74

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Lehigh 75

Yale 82, Siena 54

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Toledo 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Buffalo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kent St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. 84, Oberlin 38

Wednesday’s Games

Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling Jesuit at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saginaw Valley State at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Howard 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 100, Howard 81

Delaware St. 84, Regent University 30

Georgia 76, SC State 60

Norfolk St. 91, William & Mary 74

Iowa 86, NC Central 69

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Hood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Andrews at SC State, 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Drake 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bradley 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville 69, DePauw 58

Bradley 92, Missouri S&T 66

Murray St. 77, Illinois St. 65

Loyola Chicago 92, Chicago St. 56

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UNLV 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara 96, Nevada 74

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:20 p.m.

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky 80, Mount St. Mary’s 55

Sacred Heart 109, Fisher 49

NC State 79, CCSU 65

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.

LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Belmont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chattanooga 69, Tennessee Tech 62

Fort Wayne 65, Austin Peay 60

Murray St. 77, Illinois St. 65

Tennessee St. 111, Fisk 56

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Transylvania at Morehead St., 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Maj. Gen. Randy Castro awarded de Fleury Medal