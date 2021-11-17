Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Oklahoma St. 80, Mass.-Lowell 58
Rutgers 75, NJIT 61
Vermont 81, Worcester Polytechnic Institute 48
CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Cincinnati 89, Alabama A&M 66
UCF 63, Jacksonville 54
Houston 67, Virginia 47
Memphis 90, Saint Louis 74
Wichita St. 65, Tarleton St. 51
Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.
Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.
Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Richmond 94, Georgia St. 78
Memphis 90, Saint Louis 74
Cal St.-Fullerton 74, George Washington 59
Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon
St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.
George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Miami 68, FAU 66
Duke 92, Gardner-Webb 52
Pittsburgh 59, UNC-Wilmington 51
Houston 67, Virginia 47
Notre Dame 70, High Point 61
NC State 79, CCSU 65
North Carolina 94, Coll. of Charleston 83
Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.
NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Southern Cal 78, Florida Gulf Coast 61
James Madison 79, E. Kentucky 78
Troy 69, Jacksonville St. 65, 3OT
UCF 63, Jacksonville 54
Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Oklahoma St. 80, Mass.-Lowell 58
Iowa St. 68, Alabama St. 60
Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.
Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Villanova 100, Howard 81
Creighton 77, Nebraska 69
Georgetown 79, American U. 57
Seton Hall 67, Michigan 65
LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.
New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.
Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
George Fox at Portland St., 10 p.m.
UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.
E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Duke 92, Gardner-Webb 52
Middle Tennessee 76, Winthrop 65
Towson 78, Hampton 54
Notre Dame 70, High Point 61
Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.
American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Creighton 77, Nebraska 69
Purdue 96, Wright St. 52
Rutgers 75, NJIT 61
Northwestern 83, New Orleans 67
Iowa 86, NC Central 69
Seton Hall 67, Michigan 65
Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
UC Irvine 100, La Verne 41
UC San Diego 97, San Diego Christian 60
Cal St.-Fullerton 74, George Washington 59
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
