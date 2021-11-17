On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 80, Mass.-Lowell 58

Rutgers 75, NJIT 61

Vermont 81, Worcester Polytechnic Institute 48

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Temple 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 89, Alabama A&M 66

UCF 63, Jacksonville 54

Houston 67, Virginia 47

Memphis 90, Saint Louis 74

Wichita St. 65, Tarleton St. 51

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UMass 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond 94, Georgia St. 78

Memphis 90, Saint Louis 74

Cal St.-Fullerton 74, George Washington 59

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Delaware, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Boston College 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Louisville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Miami 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Virginia 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 68, FAU 66

Duke 92, Gardner-Webb 52

Pittsburgh 59, UNC-Wilmington 51

Houston 67, Virginia 47

Notre Dame 70, High Point 61

NC State 79, CCSU 65

North Carolina 94, Coll. of Charleston 83

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Florida St., 8 p.m.

NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:20 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 78, Florida Gulf Coast 61

James Madison 79, E. Kentucky 78

Troy 69, Jacksonville St. 65, 3OT

UCF 63, Jacksonville 54

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 80, Mass.-Lowell 58

Iowa St. 68, Alabama St. 60

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

NC State vs. Oklahoma St. at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 100, Howard 81

Creighton 77, Nebraska 69

Georgetown 79, American U. 57

Seton Hall 67, Michigan 65

Wednesday’s Games

LIU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Montana 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

George Fox at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Longwood 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Duke 92, Gardner-Webb 52

Middle Tennessee 76, Winthrop 65

Towson 78, Hampton 54

Notre Dame 70, High Point 61

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Michigan 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton 77, Nebraska 69

Purdue 96, Wright St. 52

Rutgers 75, NJIT 61

Northwestern 83, New Orleans 67

Iowa 86, NC Central 69

Seton Hall 67, Michigan 65

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Butler, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Irvine 100, La Verne 41

UC San Diego 97, San Diego Christian 60

Cal St.-Fullerton 74, George Washington 59

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

