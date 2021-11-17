Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Southern Cal 78, Florida Gulf Coast 61
Arizona 97, N. Dakota St. 45
BYU 81, Oregon 49
Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Cornell 78, Colgate 68
Monmouth (NJ) 85, Lehigh 75
Northeastern 49, Boston U. 48
Penn 85, Lafayette 57
Georgetown 79, American U. 57
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.
Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
SUNY-Polytechnic Institute at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.
American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Georgia 76, SC State 60
Kentucky 80, Mount St. Mary’s 55
Alabama 73, South Alabama 68
Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39
N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.
Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.
UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Chattanooga 69, Tennessee Tech 62
Mercer 78, Life University 50
VMI 97, Keystone 35
Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Texas A&M-CC 65, IUPUI 59
Concordia (TX) 82, Incarnate Word 78
Northwestern 83, New Orleans 67
Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39
Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.
Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Cincinnati 89, Alabama A&M 66
Iowa St. 68, Alabama St. 60
Rice 81, Southern U. 63
California Baptist 77, Jackson St. 64
Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.
Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
W. Illinois 97, Iowa Wesleyan 71
UTSA 78, Denver 64
Arizona 97, N. Dakota St. 45
Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Kansas Christian at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Haskell at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Presentation College at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.
North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Georgia Southern 103, Bob Jones 51
Richmond 94, Georgia St. 78
Troy 69, Jacksonville St. 65, 3OT
Alabama 73, South Alabama 68
Louisiana-Monroe 114, Champion Christian College 59
Abilene Christian 80, Texas-Arlington 71, OT
Xavier University of Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.
North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Santa Clara 96, Nevada 74
BYU 81, Oregon 49
Pacific 65, Stanislaus State 46
UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Bellarmine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.
Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Loyola Chicago 92, Chicago St. 56
Rio Grande 85, Paul Quinn College 68
Abilene Christian 80, Texas-Arlington 71, OT
Wichita St. 65, Tarleton St. 51
California Baptist 77, Jackson St. 64
Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon
San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.
McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments