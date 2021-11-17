On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
November 17, 2021
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oregon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stanford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 78, Florida Gulf Coast 61

Arizona 97, N. Dakota St. 45

BYU 81, Oregon 49

Wednesday’s Games

Valparaiso at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

North Florida at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
American U. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Army 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Boston U. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Colgate 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Navy 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cornell 78, Colgate 68

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Lehigh 75

Northeastern 49, Boston U. 48

Penn 85, Lafayette 57

Georgetown 79, American U. 57

Wednesday’s Games

Merrimack at Army, 6 p.m.

Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SUNY-Polytechnic Institute at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Carolina 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia 76, SC State 60

Kentucky 80, Mount St. Mary’s 55

Alabama 73, South Alabama 68

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39

N. Iowa at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

VCU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Furman 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Samford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
The Citadel 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
VMI 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Mercer 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
ETSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chattanooga 69, Tennessee Tech 62

Mercer 78, Life University 50

VMI 97, Keystone 35

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC 65, IUPUI 59

Concordia (TX) 82, Incarnate Word 78

Northwestern 83, New Orleans 67

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39

Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Southern U. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 89, Alabama A&M 66

Iowa St. 68, Alabama St. 60

Rice 81, Southern U. 63

California Baptist 77, Jackson St. 64

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Denver 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UMKC 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

W. Illinois 97, Iowa Wesleyan 71

UTSA 78, Denver 64

Arizona 97, N. Dakota St. 45

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Kansas Christian at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Haskell at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UALR 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
South Alabama 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Texas State 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia Southern 103, Bob Jones 51

Richmond 94, Georgia St. 78

Troy 69, Jacksonville St. 65, 3OT

Alabama 73, South Alabama 68

Louisiana-Monroe 114, Champion Christian College 59

Abilene Christian 80, Texas-Arlington 71, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier University of Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
San Diego 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Pacific 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara 96, Nevada 74

BYU 81, Oregon 49

Pacific 65, Stanislaus State 46

Wednesday’s Games

UALR at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Bellarmine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 10 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago 92, Chicago St. 56

Rio Grande 85, Paul Quinn College 68

Abilene Christian 80, Texas-Arlington 71, OT

Wichita St. 65, Tarleton St. 51

California Baptist 77, Jackson St. 64

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

