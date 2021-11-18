All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Delaware 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Drexel 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Elon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Towson 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware 85, La Salle 82, OT

Drexel 78, Saint Joseph’s 75

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UAB 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Charlotte 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Marshall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rice 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UTEP 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UTSA 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 FIU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 FAU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA 60, IUPUI 57

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Oakland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA 60, IUPUI 57

Oakland 80, Toledo 59

Mississippi St. 77, Detroit 64

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Brown 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Princeton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Yale 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Harvard 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Penn 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Columbia 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Harvard 60, Albany (NY) 53

Columbia 85, Binghamton 77, OT

Princeton 80, Marist 61

Thursday’s Games

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Wells at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 2 p.m.

MIT at Harvard, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rider 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Fairfield 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Marist 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Canisius 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Niagara 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Bucknell 81, Rider 74

Princeton 80, Marist 61

St. Peter’s at Wagner, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph’s, Noon

CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Niagara vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown, O.H., 4:45 p.m.

VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Ohio 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Toledo 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Buffalo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kent St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 80, Stetson 65

Oakland 80, Toledo 59

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling Jesuit at Akron, 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saginaw Valley State at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Heidelberg at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Howard 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 NC Central 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. 71, Loyola (Md.) 49

Hood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Andrews at SC State, 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Drake 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Evansville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bradley 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Arkansas 93, N. Iowa 80

Missouri St. 77, Sam Houston St. 55

Stanford 74, Valparaiso 60

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.

UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UNLV 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Air Force 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 New Mexico 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nevada 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force 61, Texas Southern 57

Thursday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Merrimack 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bryant 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 LIU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 77, CCSU 53

Army 74, Merrimack 51

UConn 93, LIU 40

St. Peter’s at Wagner, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon

CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Wagner, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Belmont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Transylvania at Morehead St., 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

