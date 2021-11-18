Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Mass.-Lowell 77, CCSU 53
Harvard 60, Albany (NY) 53
Columbia 85, Binghamton 77, OT
New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.
Binghamton at UConn, Noon
UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
NJIT at Wagner, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Florida St. 59, Tulane 54
Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.
Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Rhode Island 57, Boston College 49
Lipscomb 78, Dayton 59
Delaware 85, La Salle 82, OT
George Mason 71, Maryland 66
Drexel 78, Saint Joseph’s 75
VCU 48, Vanderbilt 37
Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon
St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.
George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph’s, Noon
Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Rhode Island 57, Boston College 49
Wake Forest 95, Charleston Southern 59
Florida St. 59, Tulane 54
Oklahoma St. 74, NC State 68
Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.
Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Lipscomb 78, Dayton 59
Miami (Ohio) 80, Stetson 65
Baylor 92, Cent. Arkansas 47
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Bellarmine 64
UCLA 98, North Florida 63
Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Webber International at North Florida, 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
___
Baylor 92, Cent. Arkansas 47
Kansas St. 79, Nebraska-Omaha 64
Oklahoma St. 74, NC State 68
Texas 62, N. Colorado 49
Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.
Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.
San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
UConn 93, LIU 40
Michigan St. 73, Butler 52
Indiana 76, St. John’s 74
New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.
Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at UConn, Noon
Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
S. Dakota St. 91, Montana St. 74
Texas 62, N. Colorado 49
Portland St. 104, George Fox 58
UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.
E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Wake Forest 95, Charleston Southern 59
Greensboro at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.
American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Bob Jones at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
Carver at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.
UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.
Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Michigan St. 73, Butler 52
George Mason 71, Maryland 66
Indiana 76, St. John’s 74
Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.
North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Utah Valley 84, Long Beach St. 78, OT
Pepperdine 72, UC Davis 67
San Diego 74, UC Riverside 62
CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Bethesda at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
