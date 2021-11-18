On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Vermont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 77, CCSU 53

Harvard 60, Albany (NY) 53

Columbia 85, Binghamton 77, OT

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at UConn, Noon

UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NJIT at Wagner, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Temple 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida St. 59, Tulane 54

Thursday’s Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UMass 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island 57, Boston College 49

Lipscomb 78, Dayton 59

Delaware 85, La Salle 82, OT

George Mason 71, Maryland 66

Drexel 78, Saint Joseph’s 75

VCU 48, Vanderbilt 37

Thursday’s Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph’s, Noon

Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Boston College 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
NC State 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Florida St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Louisville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Miami 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Virginia 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island 57, Boston College 49

Wake Forest 95, Charleston Southern 59

Florida St. 59, Tulane 54

Oklahoma St. 74, NC State 68

Thursday’s Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb 78, Dayton 59

Miami (Ohio) 80, Stetson 65

Baylor 92, Cent. Arkansas 47

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Bellarmine 64

UCLA 98, North Florida 63

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Webber International at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor 92, Cent. Arkansas 47

Kansas St. 79, Nebraska-Omaha 64

Oklahoma St. 74, NC State 68

Texas 62, N. Colorado 49

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Creighton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

UConn 93, LIU 40

Michigan St. 73, Butler 52

Indiana 76, St. John’s 74

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at UConn, Noon

Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Montana 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 91, Montana St. 74

Texas 62, N. Colorado 49

Portland St. 104, George Fox 58

Thursday’s Games

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Longwood 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest 95, Charleston Southern 59

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Bob Jones at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

Carver at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.

UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.

Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Michigan 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. 73, Butler 52

George Mason 71, Maryland 66

Indiana 76, St. John’s 74

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley 84, Long Beach St. 78, OT

Pepperdine 72, UC Davis 67

San Diego 74, UC Riverside 62

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

