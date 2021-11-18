All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Vermont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Maine 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Hartford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 77, CCSU 53

Harvard 60, Albany (NY) 53

Columbia 85, Binghamton 77, OT

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at UConn, Noon

UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NJIT at Wagner, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cincinnati 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 South Florida 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Temple 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Florida St. 59, Tulane 54

Thursday’s Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct George Mason 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Fordham 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Richmond 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UMass 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 VCU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island 57, Boston College 49

Lipscomb 78, Dayton 59

Delaware 85, La Salle 82, OT

George Mason 71, Maryland 66

Drexel 78, Saint Joseph’s 75

VCU 48, Vanderbilt 37

Thursday’s Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph’s, Noon

Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Clemson 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Boston College 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 NC State 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Florida St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Louisville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Miami 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Virginia 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island 57, Boston College 49

Wake Forest 95, Charleston Southern 59

Florida St. 59, Tulane 54

Oklahoma St. 74, NC State 68

Thursday’s Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Liberty 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Stetson 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb 78, Dayton 59

Miami (Ohio) 80, Stetson 65

Baylor 92, Cent. Arkansas 47

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Bellarmine 64

UCLA 98, North Florida 63

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Webber International at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Texas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor 92, Cent. Arkansas 47

Kansas St. 79, Nebraska-Omaha 64

Oklahoma St. 74, NC State 68

Texas 62, N. Colorado 49

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Creighton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 DePaul 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Villanova 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

Wednesday’s Games

UConn 93, LIU 40

Michigan St. 73, Butler 52

Indiana 76, St. John’s 74

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at UConn, Noon

Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Montana 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 91, Montana St. 74

Texas 62, N. Colorado 49

Portland St. 104, George Fox 58

Thursday’s Games

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Longwood 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 High Point 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest 95, Charleston Southern 59

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Bob Jones at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

Carver at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.

UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.

Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Indiana 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Purdue 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Michigan 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nebraska 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. 73, Butler 52

George Mason 71, Maryland 66

Indiana 76, St. John’s 74

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC San Diego 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley 84, Long Beach St. 78, OT

Pepperdine 72, UC Davis 67

San Diego 74, UC Riverside 62

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

