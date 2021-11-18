On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oregon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stanford 74, Valparaiso 60

UCLA 98, North Florida 63

Thursday’s Games

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Boston U. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Colgate 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Navy 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Army 74, Merrimack 51

Bucknell 81, Rider 74

Coppin St. 71, Loyola (Md.) 49

Thursday’s Games

SUNY-Polytechnic Institute at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Carolina 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39

Arkansas 93, N. Iowa 80

Mississippi St. 77, Detroit 64

VCU 48, Vanderbilt 37

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Furman 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Samford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
The Citadel 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
VMI 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Mercer 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
ETSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.

VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.

Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39

Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Southern U. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force 61, Texas Southern 57

Grand Canyon 91, Prairie View 64

Thursday’s Games

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon

NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Denver 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67

Kansas St. 79, Nebraska-Omaha 64

S. Dakota St. 91, Montana St. 74

UMKC 99, Kansas Christian 36

Thursday’s Games

Haskell at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UALR 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
South Alabama 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Texas State 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 84, Xavier University of Louisiana 72

Loyola Marymount 82, UALR 63

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
San Francisco 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
San Diego 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Pacific 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 82, UALR 63

Pepperdine 72, UC Davis 67

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Bellarmine 64

San Diego 74, UC Riverside 62

Thursday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

Central Methodist at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. 77, Sam Houston St. 55

Grand Canyon 91, Prairie View 64

Utah Valley 84, Long Beach St. 78, OT

Thursday’s Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

