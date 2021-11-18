Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Stanford 74, Valparaiso 60
UCLA 98, North Florida 63
Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.
Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Army 74, Merrimack 51
Bucknell 81, Rider 74
Coppin St. 71, Loyola (Md.) 49
SUNY-Polytechnic Institute at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.
American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.
Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39
Arkansas 93, N. Iowa 80
Mississippi St. 77, Detroit 64
VCU 48, Vanderbilt 37
Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.
Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.
UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.
Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.
Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.
VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.
Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39
Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.
Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Air Force 61, Texas Southern 57
Grand Canyon 91, Prairie View 64
Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 11 p.m.
Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon
NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67
Kansas St. 79, Nebraska-Omaha 64
S. Dakota St. 91, Montana St. 74
UMKC 99, Kansas Christian 36
Haskell at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Presentation College at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.
North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Louisiana-Lafayette 84, Xavier University of Louisiana 72
Loyola Marymount 82, UALR 63
Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.
North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Mobile at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Loyola Marymount 82, UALR 63
Pepperdine 72, UC Davis 67
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Bellarmine 64
San Diego 74, UC Riverside 62
Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 11 p.m.
Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
Central Methodist at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Missouri St. 77, Sam Houston St. 55
Grand Canyon 91, Prairie View 64
Utah Valley 84, Long Beach St. 78, OT
Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon
San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.
McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
