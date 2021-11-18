All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UCLA 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Arizona 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Colorado 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Utah 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Washington St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Stanford 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Oregon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 California 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Stanford 74, Valparaiso 60

UCLA 98, North Florida 63

Thursday’s Games

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 American U. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Boston U. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Colgate 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Navy 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Army 74, Merrimack 51

Bucknell 81, Rider 74

Coppin St. 71, Loyola (Md.) 49

Thursday’s Games

SUNY-Polytechnic Institute at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 LSU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Auburn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Mississippi 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgia 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 South Carolina 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39

Arkansas 93, N. Iowa 80

Mississippi St. 77, Detroit 64

VCU 48, Vanderbilt 37

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Furman 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Samford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 The Citadel 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 VMI 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Wofford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Mercer 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 ETSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.

VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.

Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Nicholls 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39

Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Southern U. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 6 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force 61, Texas Southern 57

Grand Canyon 91, Prairie View 64

Thursday’s Games

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon

NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Denver 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67

Kansas St. 79, Nebraska-Omaha 64

S. Dakota St. 91, Montana St. 74

UMKC 99, Kansas Christian 36

Thursday’s Games

Haskell at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UALR 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Troy 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 South Alabama 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Texas State 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 84, Xavier University of Louisiana 72

Loyola Marymount 82, UALR 63

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 San Francisco 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 San Diego 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Pacific 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 82, UALR 63

Pepperdine 72, UC Davis 67

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Bellarmine 64

San Diego 74, UC Riverside 62

Thursday’s Games

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

Central Methodist at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Seattle 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Lamar 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. 77, Sam Houston St. 55

Grand Canyon 91, Prairie View 64

Utah Valley 84, Long Beach St. 78, OT

Thursday’s Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

