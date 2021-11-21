Trending:
The Associated Press
November 21, 2021 10:07 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Oregon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
California 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Washington 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Princeton 81, Oregon St. 80

Utah 72, Tulsa 58

Arizona 80, Michigan 62

Monday’s Games

Brown vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

UCLA vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.

California vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington St., 9 p.m.

George Mason at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Boston U. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Navy 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
American U. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Bryant 78, Holy Cross 62

Boston U. 76, N. Illinois 58

Navy 77, Furman 66

Monday’s Games

Boston U. vs. UALR at Jacksonville, F.L., 11 a.m.

Lafayette at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Washington College (MD) at Navy, 2 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m.

Wagner at Army, 4 p.m.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Missouri 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
South Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Georgia 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Boise St. 60, Mississippi 50

Mississippi St. 66, Morehead St. 46

Tennessee 89, North Carolina 72

Missouri 80, SMU 75, OT

Monday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, N.V., 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Georgia at Newark, N.J., 7 p.m.

Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.

California vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Missouri at Jacksonville, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Wofford 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Samford 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
The Citadel 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Furman 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mercer 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Navy 77, Furman 66

W. Carolina 64, Longwood 53

Wofford 70, Georgia Southern 52

FIU 74, UNC-Greensboro 71, OT

Monday’s Games

ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Duke, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Covenant at Chattanooga, 11 a.m.

Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Nicholls 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Denver 74, Houston Baptist 61

Texas A&M-CC 77, UTSA 58

Monday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Cal Poly at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Carver at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Ecclesia at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Southern U. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Air Force 73, Bethune-Cookman 65

UAB 86, Alabama A&M 41

Marshall 80, Jackson St. 66

Nebraska 82, Southern U. 59

Iowa St. 82, Grambling St. 47

NC State 65, Texas Southern 57

Miami 86, Florida A&M 59

Monday’s Games

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ecclesia at Southern U., TBA

Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana College at Grambling St., 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
South Dakota 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Denver 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
North Dakota 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

UT Martin 77, North Dakota 72

South Dakota 83, Tennessee St. 66

Denver 74, Houston Baptist 61

Monday’s Games

W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Texas State 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Troy 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UALR 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
South Alabama 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Georgia St. 74, High Point 66, OT

Sam Houston St. 77, UALR 59

Wofford 70, Georgia Southern 52

Indiana 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 44

Monday’s Games

Boston U. vs. UALR at Jacksonville, F.L., 11 a.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

William Carey at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Quarterfinals – Game 3 (win) vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Portland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
San Diego 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. 73, Loyola Marymount 45

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount vs. SMU at Jacksonville, F.L., 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pepperdine vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Seattle 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 77, UALR 59

Southern Miss. 82, Lamar 75

New Mexico St. 80, Indiana St. 66

California Baptist 74, N. Colorado 70

Monday’s Games

N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Utah Valley vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

