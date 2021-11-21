Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Temple 75, Elon 58
Howard 82, William & Mary 76
Northeastern 59, S. Illinois 47
Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon
Drexel vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Hofstra at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Northeastern at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.
Molloy at Hofstra, 5 p.m.
William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Penn 71, Old Dominion 63
Southern Miss. 82, Lamar 75
UAB 86, Alabama A&M 41
Marshall 80, Jackson St. 66
Texas A&M-CC 77, UTSA 58
FIU 74, UNC-Greensboro 71, OT
Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon
Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Weber St. 68, Green Bay 58
Niagara 58, Youngstown St. 53
Vermont vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Wright St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Spalding at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Penn 71, Old Dominion 63
Princeton 81, Oregon St. 80
Brown vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.
Cornell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Yale at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon
Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Niagara 58, Youngstown St. 53
SUNY-Fredonia at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Boston U. 76, N. Illinois 58
Ball St. 89, UMass 86
Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon
Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon
N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Akron vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Ohio, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Defiance at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Xavier 88, Norfolk St. 48
Howard 82, William & Mary 76
Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Warren Wilson at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Regent University at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Northeastern 59, S. Illinois 47
New Mexico St. 80, Indiana St. 66
Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Bradley vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Jacksonville St. at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.
Creighton vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.
Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Boise St. 60, Mississippi 50
Air Force 73, Bethune-Cookman 65
Utah St. 73, Oklahoma 70
Colorado St. 95, Creighton 81
Wichita St. vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 12 a.m.
Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Northeastern at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Western New Mexico at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.
Nevada vs. George Mason at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Whittier at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Bryant 78, Holy Cross 62
Virginia Tech 72, Merrimack 43
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Ohio, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Army, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
St. Thomas (MN) 86, SIU-Edwardsville 73
UT Martin 77, North Dakota 72
Mississippi St. 66, Morehead St. 46
South Dakota 83, Tennessee St. 66
ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon
Carver at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
