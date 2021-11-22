All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Utah 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 UCLA 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Washington St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Oregon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 California 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Washington 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Sunday’s Games

Princeton 81, Oregon St. 80

Utah 72, Tulsa 58

Arizona 80, Michigan 62

Monday’s Games

Brown vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

UCLA vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.

California vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington St., 9 p.m.

George Mason at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Boston U. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Colgate 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Navy 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 American U. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Sunday’s Games

Bryant 78, Holy Cross 62

Boston U. 76, N. Illinois 58

Navy 77, Furman 66

Monday’s Games

Boston U. vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Washington College (MD) at Navy, 2 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m.

Wagner at Army, 4 p.m.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 LSU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Auburn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Missouri 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 South Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Mississippi 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Georgia 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Sunday’s Games

Boise St. 60, Mississippi 50

Mississippi St. 66, Morehead St. 46

Tennessee 89, North Carolina 72

Missouri 80, SMU 75, OT

Monday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, N.V., 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Georgia at Newark, N.J., 7 p.m.

Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.

California vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Missouri at Jacksonville, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Wofford 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Samford 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 The Citadel 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Furman 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mercer 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Sunday’s Games

Navy 77, Furman 66

W. Carolina 64, Longwood 53

Wofford 70, Georgia Southern 52

FIU 74, UNC-Greensboro 71, OT

Monday’s Games

ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Duke, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Covenant at Chattanooga, 11 a.m.

Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Nicholls 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Sunday’s Games

Denver 74, Houston Baptist 61

Texas A&M-CC 77, UTSA 58

Monday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Cal Poly at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Carver at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Ecclesia at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Southern U. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 6 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Sunday’s Games

Air Force 73, Bethune-Cookman 65

UAB 86, Alabama A&M 41

Marshall 80, Jackson St. 66

Nebraska 82, Southern U. 59

Iowa St. 82, Grambling St. 47

NC State 65, Texas Southern 57

Miami 86, Florida A&M 59

Monday’s Games

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ecclesia at Southern U., TBA

Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana College at Grambling St., 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 South Dakota 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Denver 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 North Dakota 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Sunday’s Games

UT Martin 77, North Dakota 72

South Dakota 83, Tennessee St. 66

Denver 74, Houston Baptist 61

Monday’s Games

W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Texas State 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Troy 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UALR 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 South Alabama 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Sunday’s Games

Georgia St. 74, High Point 66, OT

Sam Houston St. 77, UALR 59

Wofford 70, Georgia Southern 52

Indiana 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 44

Monday’s Games

N. Illinois vs. UALR at Jacksonville, F.L., 11 a.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

William Carey at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Quarterfinals – Game 3 (win) vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Francisco 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Portland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 San Diego 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Pacific 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. 73, Loyola Marymount 45

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount vs. SMU at Jacksonville, F.L., 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pepperdine vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Seattle 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Lamar 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Sunday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 77, UALR 59

Southern Miss. 82, Lamar 75

New Mexico St. 80, Indiana St. 66

California Baptist 74, N. Colorado 70

Monday’s Games

Boston U. vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Utah Valley vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

