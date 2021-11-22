Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Princeton 81, Oregon St. 80
Utah 72, Tulsa 58
Arizona 80, Michigan 62
Brown vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.
UCLA vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.
California vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Oregon vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Winthrop at Washington St., 9 p.m.
George Mason at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Bryant 78, Holy Cross 62
Boston U. 76, N. Illinois 58
Navy 77, Furman 66
Boston U. vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.
Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Mount Saint Vincent at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Washington College (MD) at Navy, 2 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m.
Wagner at Army, 4 p.m.
Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Boise St. 60, Mississippi 50
Mississippi St. 66, Morehead St. 46
Tennessee 89, North Carolina 72
Missouri 80, SMU 75, OT
Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, N.V., 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Virginia vs. Georgia at Newark, N.J., 7 p.m.
Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.
California vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Florida St. vs. Missouri at Jacksonville, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 9 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Navy 77, Furman 66
W. Carolina 64, Longwood 53
Wofford 70, Georgia Southern 52
FIU 74, UNC-Greensboro 71, OT
ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Duke, 9 p.m.
Covenant at Chattanooga, 11 a.m.
Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Denver 74, Houston Baptist 61
Texas A&M-CC 77, UTSA 58
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Cal Poly at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.
Carver at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Ecclesia at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Air Force 73, Bethune-Cookman 65
UAB 86, Alabama A&M 41
Marshall 80, Jackson St. 66
Nebraska 82, Southern U. 59
Iowa St. 82, Grambling St. 47
NC State 65, Texas Southern 57
Miami 86, Florida A&M 59
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ecclesia at Southern U., TBA
Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.
Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Louisiana College at Grambling St., 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
UT Martin 77, North Dakota 72
South Dakota 83, Tennessee St. 66
Denver 74, Houston Baptist 61
W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Presentation College at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.
W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.
George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Georgia St. 74, High Point 66, OT
Sam Houston St. 77, UALR 59
Wofford 70, Georgia Southern 52
Indiana 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 44
N. Illinois vs. UALR at Jacksonville, F.L., 11 a.m.
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
William Carey at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals – Game 3 (win) vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.
LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Florida St. 73, Loyola Marymount 45
Loyola Marymount vs. SMU at Jacksonville, F.L., 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Chicago St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.
Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Sam Houston St. 77, UALR 59
Southern Miss. 82, Lamar 75
New Mexico St. 80, Indiana St. 66
California Baptist 74, N. Colorado 70
Boston U. vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Utah Valley vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Chicago St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Comments