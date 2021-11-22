All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Delaware 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Drexel 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Towson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Elon 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Temple 75, Elon 58

Howard 82, William & Mary 76

Northeastern 59, S. Illinois 47

Monday’s Games

Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon

Drexel vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Northeastern at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Molloy at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 FIU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UAB 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Marshall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Rice 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UTEP 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 North Texas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 FAU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UTSA 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Penn 71, Old Dominion 63

Southern Miss. 82, Lamar 75

UAB 86, Alabama A&M 41

Marshall 80, Jackson St. 66

Texas A&M-CC 77, UTSA 58

FIU 74, UNC-Greensboro 71, OT

Monday’s Games

Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon

Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Oakland 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Weber St. 68, Green Bay 58

Niagara 58, Youngstown St. 53

Monday’s Games

Vermont vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Wright St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Spalding at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Princeton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Harvard 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Brown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Yale 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Columbia 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Penn 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Sunday’s Games

Penn 71, Old Dominion 63

Princeton 81, Oregon St. 80

Monday’s Games

Brown vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Cornell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

S. Utah vs. Yale at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon

Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Fairfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Marist 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Niagara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Rider 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Canisius 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Niagara 58, Youngstown St. 53

Monday’s Games

SUNY-Fredonia at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Ohio 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Akron 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Buffalo 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Toledo 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Kent St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston U. 76, N. Illinois 58

Ball St. 89, UMass 86

Monday’s Games

N. Illinois vs. UALR at Jacksonville, F.L., 11 a.m.

Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon

Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon

Akron vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Ohio, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Defiance at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Howard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 SC State 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 NC Central 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Xavier 88, Norfolk St. 48

Howard 82, William & Mary 76

Monday’s Games

Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Warren Wilson at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Regent University at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Drake 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Evansville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Bradley 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern 59, S. Illinois 47

New Mexico St. 80, Indiana St. 66

Monday’s Games

Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Bradley vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Jacksonville St. at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Air Force 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Utah St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 New Mexico 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UNLV 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Nevada 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Boise St. 60, Mississippi 50

Air Force 73, Bethune-Cookman 65

Utah St. 73, Oklahoma 70

Colorado St. 95, Creighton 81

Monday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73

Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Northeastern at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Western New Mexico at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pepperdine vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

Nevada vs. George Mason at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Whittier at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Merrimack 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Bryant 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 LIU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Bryant 78, Holy Cross 62

Virginia Tech 72, Merrimack 43

Monday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Army, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Belmont 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UT Martin 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) 86, SIU-Edwardsville 73

UT Martin 77, North Dakota 72

Mississippi St. 66, Morehead St. 46

South Dakota 83, Tennessee St. 66

Monday’s Games

ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Carver at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.