The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Drexel 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Towson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Temple 75, Elon 58

Howard 82, William & Mary 76

Northeastern 59, S. Illinois 47

Monday’s Games

Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon

Drexel vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Northeastern at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Molloy at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
FIU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UAB 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Marshall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Rice 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UTEP 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Texas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UTSA 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Penn 71, Old Dominion 63

Southern Miss. 82, Lamar 75

UAB 86, Alabama A&M 41

Marshall 80, Jackson St. 66

Texas A&M-CC 77, UTSA 58

FIU 74, UNC-Greensboro 71, OT

Monday’s Games

Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon

Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Oakland 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Weber St. 68, Green Bay 58

Niagara 58, Youngstown St. 53

Monday’s Games

Vermont vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Wright St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Spalding at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Princeton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Harvard 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Brown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Yale 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Columbia 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Penn 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Sunday’s Games

Penn 71, Old Dominion 63

Princeton 81, Oregon St. 80

Monday’s Games

Brown vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Cornell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

S. Utah vs. Yale at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon

Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Fairfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Marist 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Rider 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Niagara 58, Youngstown St. 53

Monday’s Games

SUNY-Fredonia at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Ohio 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Akron 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Buffalo 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Toledo 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kent St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston U. 76, N. Illinois 58

Ball St. 89, UMass 86

Monday’s Games

N. Illinois vs. UALR at Jacksonville, F.L., 11 a.m.

Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon

Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon

Akron vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Ohio, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Defiance at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Howard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SC State 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Xavier 88, Norfolk St. 48

Howard 82, William & Mary 76

Monday’s Games

Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Warren Wilson at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Regent University at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Drake 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Bradley 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern 59, S. Illinois 47

New Mexico St. 80, Indiana St. 66

Monday’s Games

Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Bradley vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Jacksonville St. at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Utah St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
New Mexico 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNLV 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Nevada 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Boise St. 60, Mississippi 50

Air Force 73, Bethune-Cookman 65

Utah St. 73, Oklahoma 70

Colorado St. 95, Creighton 81

Monday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73

Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Northeastern at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Western New Mexico at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pepperdine vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

Nevada vs. George Mason at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Whittier at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Bryant 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Bryant 78, Holy Cross 62

Virginia Tech 72, Merrimack 43

Monday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Army, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Belmont 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UT Martin 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) 86, SIU-Edwardsville 73

UT Martin 77, North Dakota 72

Mississippi St. 66, Morehead St. 46

South Dakota 83, Tennessee St. 66

Monday’s Games

ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Carver at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

