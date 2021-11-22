On Air: For Your Benefit
The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:06 am
7 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Vermont 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Maine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Vermont vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
SMU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Temple 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Temple 75, Elon 58

Davidson 76, East Carolina 67

Utah 72, Tulsa 58

Missouri 80, SMU 75, OT

Monday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73

Drexel vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Butler vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 4:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount vs. SMU at Jacksonville, F.L., 6 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Illinois at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UMass 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Ball St. 89, UMass 86

Rhode Island 71, Boston College 65

Davidson 76, East Carolina 67

St. Bonaventure 70, Marquette 54

Monday’s Games

Bradley vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

Wright St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Akron vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Hofstra at Richmond, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Nevada vs. George Mason at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Florida St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Louisville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Miami 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Clemson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Boston College 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Virginia 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 89, North Carolina 72

Virginia Tech 72, Merrimack 43

West Virginia 66, Clemson 59

Rhode Island 71, Boston College 65

Florida St. 73, Loyola Marymount 45

NC State 65, Texas Southern 57

Miami 86, Florida A&M 59

Monday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Georgia at Newark, N.J., 7 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Missouri at Jacksonville, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Duke, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 99, Eckerd 59

Monday’s Games

Valparaiso vs. Jacksonville St. at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

UCLA vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Oakwood University at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Sunday’s Games

Utah St. 73, Oklahoma 70

West Virginia 66, Clemson 59

Iowa St. 82, Grambling St. 47

Monday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 9 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Butler 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Sunday’s Games

Xavier 88, Norfolk St. 48

Purdue 80, Villanova 74

Colorado St. 95, Creighton 81

St. Bonaventure 70, Marquette 54

Monday’s Games

Butler vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 4:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Providence vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Weber St. 68, Green Bay 58

California Baptist 74, N. Colorado 70

Monday’s Games

Utah Valley vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

S. Utah vs. Yale at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon

Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Radford 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Georgia St. 74, High Point 66, OT

W. Carolina 64, Longwood 53

Monday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

Columbia International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Michigan 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Sunday’s Games

Purdue 80, Villanova 74

Nebraska 82, Southern U. 59

Indiana 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 44

Arizona 80, Michigan 62

Monday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, N.V., 2 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Illinois at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Providence vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Nicholls vs. Cal Poly at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

UC Riverside at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Colorado College at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rio Grande at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

