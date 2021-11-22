Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Vermont vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon
Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Temple 75, Elon 58
Davidson 76, East Carolina 67
Utah 72, Tulsa 58
Missouri 80, SMU 75, OT
Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73
Drexel vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Butler vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 4:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount vs. SMU at Jacksonville, F.L., 6 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Illinois at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.
Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Ball St. 89, UMass 86
Rhode Island 71, Boston College 65
Davidson 76, East Carolina 67
St. Bonaventure 70, Marquette 54
Bradley vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
Wright St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Akron vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.
Hofstra at Richmond, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Nevada vs. George Mason at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.
VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Tennessee 89, North Carolina 72
Virginia Tech 72, Merrimack 43
West Virginia 66, Clemson 59
Rhode Island 71, Boston College 65
Florida St. 73, Loyola Marymount 45
NC State 65, Texas Southern 57
Miami 86, Florida A&M 59
Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Virginia vs. Georgia at Newark, N.J., 7 p.m.
Florida St. vs. Missouri at Jacksonville, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Duke, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.
Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Florida Gulf Coast 99, Eckerd 59
Valparaiso vs. Jacksonville St. at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
UCLA vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.
Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Oakwood University at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
___
Utah St. 73, Oklahoma 70
West Virginia 66, Clemson 59
Iowa St. 82, Grambling St. 47
Coll. of Charleston at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 9 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Xavier 88, Norfolk St. 48
Purdue 80, Villanova 74
Colorado St. 95, Creighton 81
St. Bonaventure 70, Marquette 54
Butler vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 4:30 p.m.
Creighton vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.
Providence vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 9:30 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Weber St. 68, Green Bay 58
California Baptist 74, N. Colorado 70
Utah Valley vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Yale at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon
Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Georgia St. 74, High Point 66, OT
W. Carolina 64, Longwood 53
Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Washington St., 9 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.
VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.
Columbia International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Purdue 80, Villanova 74
Nebraska 82, Southern U. 59
Indiana 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 44
Arizona 80, Michigan 62
Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, N.V., 2 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Illinois at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.
Cornell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
Providence vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 9:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon
Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Nicholls vs. Cal Poly at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.
UC Riverside at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Colorado College at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
