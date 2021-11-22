All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Maine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Hartford 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Monday’s Games

Vermont vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cincinnati 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 SMU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Temple 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Tulane 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Sunday’s Games

Temple 75, Elon 58

Davidson 76, East Carolina 67

Utah 72, Tulsa 58

Missouri 80, SMU 75, OT

Monday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73

Drexel vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Butler vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 4:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount vs. SMU at Jacksonville, F.L., 6 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Illinois at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UMass 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Richmond 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 VCU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Sunday’s Games

Ball St. 89, UMass 86

Rhode Island 71, Boston College 65

Davidson 76, East Carolina 67

St. Bonaventure 70, Marquette 54

Monday’s Games

Bradley vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

Wright St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Akron vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Hofstra at Richmond, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Nevada vs. George Mason at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Florida St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Louisville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Miami 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Clemson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Syracuse 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Boston College 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Virginia 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 89, North Carolina 72

Virginia Tech 72, Merrimack 43

West Virginia 66, Clemson 59

Rhode Island 71, Boston College 65

Florida St. 73, Loyola Marymount 45

NC State 65, Texas Southern 57

Miami 86, Florida A&M 59

Monday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Georgia at Newark, N.J., 7 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Missouri at Jacksonville, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Duke, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Liberty 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Sunday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 99, Eckerd 59

Monday’s Games

Valparaiso vs. Jacksonville St. at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

UCLA vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Oakwood University at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Texas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Sunday’s Games

Utah St. 73, Oklahoma 70

West Virginia 66, Clemson 59

Iowa St. 82, Grambling St. 47

Monday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 9 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Butler 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Villanova 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Sunday’s Games

Xavier 88, Norfolk St. 48

Purdue 80, Villanova 74

Colorado St. 95, Creighton 81

St. Bonaventure 70, Marquette 54

Monday’s Games

Butler vs. Houston at Las Vegas, N.V., 4:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Providence vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Weber St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Sunday’s Games

Weber St. 68, Green Bay 58

California Baptist 74, N. Colorado 70

Monday’s Games

Utah Valley vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

S. Utah vs. Yale at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon

Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Hampton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Radford 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Sunday’s Games

Georgia St. 74, High Point 66, OT

W. Carolina 64, Longwood 53

Monday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

Columbia International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Purdue 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Michigan 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

Sunday’s Games

Purdue 80, Villanova 74

Nebraska 82, Southern U. 59

Indiana 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 44

Arizona 80, Michigan 62

Monday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, N.V., 2 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Illinois at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Providence vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Monday’s Games

Nicholls vs. Cal Poly at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

UC Riverside at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Colorado College at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rio Grande at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

