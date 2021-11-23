On Air: Federal Insights
The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 10:07 am
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oregon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Washington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
California 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado 54, Brown 52

UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62

Florida 80, California 60

Oregon 73, Chaminade 49

Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86

Washington 77, George Mason 74

Southern Cal 98, Dixie St. 71

Tuesday’s Games

Oregon vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Army 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Navy 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
American U. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59

Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51

Tuesday’s Games

Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Washington College (MD) at Navy, 2 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m.

Wagner at Army, ppd.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
South Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Missouri 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Georgia 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61

Virginia 65, Georgia 55

LSU 83, Belmont 53

Florida 80, California 60

Florida St. 81, Missouri 58

Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Butler at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arkansas at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Wofford 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Samford 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Furman 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
The Citadel 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
ETSU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Mercer 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

ETSU 66, Murray St. 58

Duke 107, The Citadel 81

Tuesday’s Games

Covenant at Chattanooga, 11 a.m.

Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

ETSU vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Nicholls 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66

Nicholls 75, Cal Poly 72, OT

McNeese St. 98, Carver 54

SE Louisiana 121, Ecclesia 79

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Southern U. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. 91, Tuskegee 65

Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Ecclesia at Southern U., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana College at Grambling St., 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
South Dakota 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UMKC 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Denver 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
North Dakota 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

W. Illinois 69, N. Kentucky 67

S. Dakota St. 102, Nevada 75

N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53

UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58

Tuesday’s Games

Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Troy 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Texas State 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

UALR 67, N. Illinois 60

Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66

Troy 83, FAU 78, OT

Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68

South Alabama 96, William Carey 53

Tuesday’s Games

Akron vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Portland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
San Diego 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70

San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67

Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58

Santa Clara 85, TCU 66

Gonzaga 107, Cent. Michigan 54

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Notre Dame 59

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63

Oregon vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Seattle 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59

Utah Valley 83, Idaho 45

Rio Grande 82, N. Arizona 80

N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53

Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61

Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58

Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Southern Cal 98, Dixie St. 71

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Rio Grande at Flagstaff, A.Z., 8 p.m.

Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

