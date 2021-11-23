All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 UCLA 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Utah 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Oregon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Washington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 California 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado 54, Brown 52

UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62

Florida 80, California 60

Oregon 73, Chaminade 49

Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86

Washington 77, George Mason 74

Southern Cal 98, Dixie St. 71

Tuesday’s Games

Oregon vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Army 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Colgate 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Navy 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 American U. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59

Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51

Tuesday’s Games

Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Washington College (MD) at Navy, 2 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m.

Wagner at Army, ppd.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Auburn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 South Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Mississippi 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Missouri 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Georgia 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61

Virginia 65, Georgia 55

LSU 83, Belmont 53

Florida 80, California 60

Florida St. 81, Missouri 58

Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Butler at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arkansas at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Wofford 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Samford 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Furman 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 The Citadel 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 ETSU 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Mercer 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

ETSU 66, Murray St. 58

Duke 107, The Citadel 81

Tuesday’s Games

Covenant at Chattanooga, 11 a.m.

Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

ETSU vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Nicholls 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66

Nicholls 75, Cal Poly 72, OT

McNeese St. 98, Carver 54

SE Louisiana 121, Ecclesia 79

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Southern U. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 6 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. 91, Tuskegee 65

Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Ecclesia at Southern U., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana College at Grambling St., 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 South Dakota 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UMKC 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Denver 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 North Dakota 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

W. Illinois 69, N. Kentucky 67

S. Dakota St. 102, Nevada 75

N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53

UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58

Tuesday’s Games

Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Troy 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UALR 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Texas State 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

UALR 67, N. Illinois 60

Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66

Troy 83, FAU 78, OT

Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68

South Alabama 96, William Carey 53

Tuesday’s Games

Akron vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Portland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 San Diego 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Pacific 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70

San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67

Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58

Santa Clara 85, TCU 66

Gonzaga 107, Cent. Michigan 54

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Notre Dame 59

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63

Oregon vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Seattle 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Lamar 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59

Utah Valley 83, Idaho 45

Rio Grande 82, N. Arizona 80

N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53

Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61

Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58

Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Southern Cal 98, Dixie St. 71

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Rio Grande at Flagstaff, A.Z., 8 p.m.

Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

