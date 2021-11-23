Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Colorado 54, Brown 52
UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62
Florida 80, California 60
Oregon 73, Chaminade 49
Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86
Washington 77, George Mason 74
Southern Cal 98, Dixie St. 71
Oregon vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.
Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59
Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51
Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.
Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
American U. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Mount Saint Vincent at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Washington College (MD) at Navy, 2 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m.
Wagner at Army, ppd.
Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58
Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61
Virginia 65, Georgia 55
LSU 83, Belmont 53
Florida 80, California 60
Florida St. 81, Missouri 58
Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64
Texas A&M vs. Butler at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Northwestern at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arkansas at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
ETSU 66, Murray St. 58
Duke 107, The Citadel 81
Covenant at Chattanooga, 11 a.m.
Bucknell vs. Mercer at Cancun, 3 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
ETSU vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.
VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66
Nicholls 75, Cal Poly 72, OT
McNeese St. 98, Carver 54
SE Louisiana 121, Ecclesia 79
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Alabama St. 91, Tuskegee 65
Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Liberty at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.
Jackson St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Ecclesia at Southern U., 8 p.m.
Louisiana College at Grambling St., 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
W. Illinois 69, N. Kentucky 67
S. Dakota St. 102, Nevada 75
N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53
UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58
Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Presentation College at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.
W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.
George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
UALR 67, N. Illinois 60
Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66
Troy 83, FAU 78, OT
Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68
South Alabama 96, William Carey 53
Akron vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.
LeTourneau at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70
San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67
Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58
Santa Clara 85, TCU 66
Gonzaga 107, Cent. Michigan 54
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 62, Notre Dame 59
Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63
Oregon vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
Portland at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.
South Alabama vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59
Utah Valley 83, Idaho 45
Rio Grande 82, N. Arizona 80
N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53
Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61
Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58
Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Southern Cal 98, Dixie St. 71
Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Rio Grande at Flagstaff, A.Z., 8 p.m.
Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Utah Valley at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Life Pacific College at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
