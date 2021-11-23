On Air: Federal Insights
The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Delaware 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Kent St. 74, James Madison 69

Tulane 90, Drexel 87, OT

Richmond 81, Hofstra 68

Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68

Oklahoma St. 96, Coll. of Charleston 66

Colorado St. 71, Northeastern 61

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison vs. Wright St. at Naples, F.L., Noon

Charlotte vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon

Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.

Fordham vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Molloy at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rice 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UAB 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Marshall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Texas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
FAU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Rice 109, Evansville 104, 3OT

Toledo 98, Charlotte 86

Troy 83, FAU 78, OT

UC Riverside 52, UTEP 40

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon

Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Rice vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Oakland 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Oakland 63, Vermont 61

George Washington 74, Wright St. 63

Cleveland St. 65, Coppin St. 62

W. Illinois 69, N. Kentucky 67

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison vs. Wright St. at Naples, F.L., Noon

Bowling Green vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Rice vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Spalding at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Harvard 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Yale 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Brown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Columbia 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Penn 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado 54, Brown 52

Penn St. 85, Cornell 74

Siena 72, Harvard 69

Tuesday’s Games

Yale vs. S. Utah at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon

Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Fairfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Marist 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Rider 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Canisius 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Siena 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Canisius 106, SUNY-Fredonia 40

Siena 72, Harvard 69

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Toledo 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Buffalo 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kent St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

UALR 67, N. Illinois 60

Kent St. 74, James Madison 69

Toledo 98, Charlotte 86

Fordham 63, Akron 43

Ohio 73, Mount St. Mary’s 59

Iowa 109, W. Michigan 61

Gonzaga 107, Cent. Michigan 54

Tuesday’s Games

Akron vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Kent St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Defiance at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Howard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
SC State 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. 65, Coppin St. 62

San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67

Tuesday’s Games

Warren Wilson at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Regent University at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Drake 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Bradley 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Monday’s Games

Rice 109, Evansville 104, 3OT

Duquesne 78, Bradley 70

Valparaiso 78, Jacksonville St. 70

Creighton 66, S. Illinois 64

Missouri St. 92, Long Beach St. 66

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville vs. Vermont at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Valparaiso vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

ETSU vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Thursday’s Games

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
New Mexico 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Utah St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNLV 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Nevada 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73

S. Dakota St. 102, Nevada 75

Colorado St. 71, Northeastern 61

Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61

New Mexico 88, Western New Mexico 63

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63

George Mason vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Whittier at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Bryant 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Stony Brook 75, Sacred Heart 72

Ohio 73, Mount St. Mary’s 59

Tuesday’s Games

CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Army, ppd.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Belmont 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UT Martin 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

ETSU 66, Murray St. 58

E. Kentucky 82, E. Illinois 43

LSU 83, Belmont 53

SE Missouri 71, Missouri Baptist 63

Tuesday’s Games

Murray St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Carver at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

