COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Delaware 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Northeastern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Drexel 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Towson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Elon 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

Monday’s Games

Kent St. 74, James Madison 69

Tulane 90, Drexel 87, OT

Richmond 81, Hofstra 68

Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68

Oklahoma St. 96, Coll. of Charleston 66

Colorado St. 71, Northeastern 61

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison vs. Wright St. at Naples, F.L., Noon

Charlotte vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon

Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.

Fordham vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Molloy at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct FIU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Rice 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UAB 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Marshall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 North Texas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UTEP 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 FAU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 UTSA 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Monday’s Games

Rice 109, Evansville 104, 3OT

Toledo 98, Charlotte 86

Troy 83, FAU 78, OT

UC Riverside 52, UTEP 40

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon

Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Rice vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Oakland 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Monday’s Games

Oakland 63, Vermont 61

George Washington 74, Wright St. 63

Cleveland St. 65, Coppin St. 62

W. Illinois 69, N. Kentucky 67

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison vs. Wright St. at Naples, F.L., Noon

Bowling Green vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Rice vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Spalding at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Princeton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Harvard 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Yale 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Brown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Columbia 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Penn 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

Monday’s Games

Colorado 54, Brown 52

Penn St. 85, Cornell 74

Siena 72, Harvard 69

Tuesday’s Games

Yale vs. S. Utah at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon

Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Fairfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Marist 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Niagara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Rider 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Canisius 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Siena 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Monday’s Games

Canisius 106, SUNY-Fredonia 40

Siena 72, Harvard 69

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Ohio 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Toledo 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Buffalo 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Kent St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Akron 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Monday’s Games

UALR 67, N. Illinois 60

Kent St. 74, James Madison 69

Toledo 98, Charlotte 86

Fordham 63, Akron 43

Ohio 73, Mount St. Mary’s 59

Iowa 109, W. Michigan 61

Gonzaga 107, Cent. Michigan 54

Tuesday’s Games

Akron vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Kent St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Defiance at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Howard 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 SC State 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 NC Central 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. 65, Coppin St. 62

San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67

Tuesday’s Games

Warren Wilson at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Regent University at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Drake 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Evansville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Bradley 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

Monday’s Games

Rice 109, Evansville 104, 3OT

Duquesne 78, Bradley 70

Valparaiso 78, Jacksonville St. 70

Creighton 66, S. Illinois 64

Missouri St. 92, Long Beach St. 66

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville vs. Vermont at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Valparaiso vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

ETSU vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Thursday’s Games

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Air Force 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 New Mexico 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Utah St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UNLV 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Nevada 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Monday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73

S. Dakota St. 102, Nevada 75

Colorado St. 71, Northeastern 61

Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61

New Mexico 88, Western New Mexico 63

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63

George Mason vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Whittier at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Merrimack 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Bryant 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 LIU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Monday’s Games

Stony Brook 75, Sacred Heart 72

Ohio 73, Mount St. Mary’s 59

Tuesday’s Games

CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Army, ppd.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Belmont 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UT Martin 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Monday’s Games

ETSU 66, Murray St. 58

E. Kentucky 82, E. Illinois 43

LSU 83, Belmont 53

SE Missouri 71, Missouri Baptist 63

Tuesday’s Games

Murray St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Carver at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

