All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Kent St. 74, James Madison 69
Tulane 90, Drexel 87, OT
Richmond 81, Hofstra 68
Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68
Oklahoma St. 96, Coll. of Charleston 66
Colorado St. 71, Northeastern 61
James Madison vs. Wright St. at Naples, F.L., Noon
Charlotte vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon
Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.
Fordham vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Molloy at Hofstra, 5 p.m.
William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Rice 109, Evansville 104, 3OT
Toledo 98, Charlotte 86
Troy 83, FAU 78, OT
UC Riverside 52, UTEP 40
Charlotte vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon
Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.
Rice vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.
North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.
UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Oakland 63, Vermont 61
George Washington 74, Wright St. 63
Cleveland St. 65, Coppin St. 62
W. Illinois 69, N. Kentucky 67
James Madison vs. Wright St. at Naples, F.L., Noon
Bowling Green vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Rice vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.
Spalding at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Colorado 54, Brown 52
Penn St. 85, Cornell 74
Siena 72, Harvard 69
Yale vs. S. Utah at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon
Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Canisius 106, SUNY-Fredonia 40
Siena 72, Harvard 69
Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
UALR 67, N. Illinois 60
Kent St. 74, James Madison 69
Toledo 98, Charlotte 86
Fordham 63, Akron 43
Ohio 73, Mount St. Mary’s 59
Iowa 109, W. Michigan 61
Gonzaga 107, Cent. Michigan 54
Akron vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Bowling Green vs. Milwaukee at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Toledo vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Kent St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.
Defiance at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. Bellarmine at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Cleveland St. 65, Coppin St. 62
San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67
Warren Wilson at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Regent University at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Rice 109, Evansville 104, 3OT
Duquesne 78, Bradley 70
Valparaiso 78, Jacksonville St. 70
Creighton 66, S. Illinois 64
Missouri St. 92, Long Beach St. 66
Evansville vs. Vermont at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Valparaiso vs. Coastal Carolina at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.
ETSU vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.
Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon
Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73
S. Dakota St. 102, Nevada 75
Colorado St. 71, Northeastern 61
Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61
New Mexico 88, Western New Mexico 63
Fresno St. 70, Pepperdine 63
George Mason vs. Nevada at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Whittier at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.
UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Stony Brook 75, Sacred Heart 72
Ohio 73, Mount St. Mary’s 59
CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
LIU at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Army, ppd.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
ETSU 66, Murray St. 58
E. Kentucky 82, E. Illinois 43
LSU 83, Belmont 53
SE Missouri 71, Missouri Baptist 63
Murray St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon
Carver at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
